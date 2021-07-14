GOSHEN — Effective today, Goshen Health adjusted visitor restrictions to allow for more patient visitation and support. Masks and entry screenings remain required at all facilities.
Goshen Health officials provided the following guidelines in a statement released this morning:
Non-COVID-19 inpatients
• Two visitors are allowed in a room at one time
• Visitors may rotate in and out
• Visiting hours: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• One clergy may visit in addition to two visitors
• One doula may be in room for obstetrics patients in addition to two visitors
COVID-19 inpatients
• Two visitors per session
• Two visitor sessions per day (inpatient and OB only)
• Visiting hours: Monday through Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 9 to 11 a.m. and 3 to 5 p.m.
• Visitors must be 18 years of age or older
• Visitors must wear supplied KN95 mask at all times
• One support person permitted per the entire stay for OB patients
Emergency Department non-COVID-19 patients
• Two visitors in room at one time
• One clergy may visit in addition to two visitors
• No visitors allowed for patients requiring isolation
Center for Cancer Care and Retreat
• One visitor during clinic appointments only
Outpatient Services
• One visitor for adult appointments only. Two visitors will be allowed for pediatric patients, if room can accommodate a second visitor.
“We know loved ones play an important role in the healing process, and we are so grateful to be able to expand visitor access,” said Randy Christophel, president and CEO of Goshen Health. “We still need to remain vigilant and encourage others to be vaccinated for COVID-19.”
Visitor restrictions are necessary to protect patients, healthcare workers and the public from COVID-19. Ideally, visitors are those identified as involved in on-going caregiving/support for the patient and will be able to assist with education and caregiving.
These new visitor restrictions are also posted online at GoshenHealth.com/Covid19.
