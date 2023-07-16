GOSHEN — Ann Bender, Imaging Registrar at Goshen Health, recently was awarded Goshen Health’s Gardener Award for the thoughtfulness she showed to a patient.
The patient, Gordon Bontrager, wrote in the nomination: “I have to get MRIs every six months, and request CDs of the images to upload to my surgeon in Chicago. Without asking, Ann graciously provides her hospital number allowing me to call and tell her when I expect to arrive at the back door closest to Imaging. When she gets a free moment, she brings the image disk to my car… What a difference one employee can make in a patient's day! Is the 1.5 minutes handy for her? Probably not. But she recognizes that it is a little, mostly unnoticed thing she can do for patients to make their day that much easier.”
Michelle Sinkovics is Director of Imaging at Goshen Health.
“We appreciate Ann’s attentiveness to our patients’ needs," Sinkovics said. "She is exceptionally thoughtful and generous in these acts of kindness that mean so much and build stronger relationships with our patients. We love having her on our team!”
The Gardener Award recognizes the exceptional contributions of Goshen Health Colleagues in helping the organization fulfill its mission of improving the health of the community by providing innovative and outstanding care.
To learn more, visit www.goshenhealth.com/about-us/gardener-award. Nominations can also be submitted through the link.