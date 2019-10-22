GOSHEN — Goshen Health celebrated the opening of two new facilities Tuesday.
Visitors were invited to tour both the Goshen Health Foundation’s new offices, as well as the new Marian Hoogenboom CARE House, which gives cancer patients a place to stay nearby the hospital's Center for Cancer Care during treatment with their families.
The CARE House offers a shared living room, dining room, kitchen and outdoor patio, and six suites each with private bathrooms for patients. Located at 401 Marilyn Ave., the CARE House is open to cancer patients who live 50 miles or more away from the Center for Cancer Care.
Accommodations at the house are offered at no cost to the patient or their family members.
Jim Caskey, vice president of Goshen Health, said Tuesday the new Foundation facility can help the organization build more of a presence in the community. The building is located at 1701 S. Main St.
The CARE (Community Action Reaching Everyone) House, a project sponsored by the CARE Foundation, Inc., has been available to patients since 2002. The house is named after Marian Hoogenboom, who was a "dedicated volunteer and friend of the hospital," according to information provided by the CARE Foundation. "Mrs. Hoogenboom's family financially contributed to the building of the CARE House after Marian's struggle with cancer."
For more information, contact the CARE Foundation by calling 574-364-2922 and visit goshenhealth.com/about-us/goshen-health-foundation for information on the Goshen Health Foundation.
