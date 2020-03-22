GOSHEN — Goshen Health confirmed its first three presumptive positive COVID-19 cases Sunday morning. One patient is admitted at Goshen Hospital, and two patients are quarantined at home under the monitoring of their primary care providers and health officials, Goshen Health stated in a news release. No further information can be shared due HIPPA privacy laws.
“Goshen Health is working aggressively to reduce the spread of this virus. We are fortunate to have an infectious disease specialist, Dr. Daniel Nafziger, as our chief medical officer, to direct us in our efforts. It will take all of us doing our part to get this period in history behind us — practice good hygiene, social distancing and adhere to the travel advisories,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and chief executive officer.
Additional plans and increased safety protocols are underway in preparation for more COVID-19 patients.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.