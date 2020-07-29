GOSHEN — Goshen Health Auxiliary scholarships are offered every year to help high school students pursue careers in health care, including nursing, pre-med and the sciences.
This year, the students collected their awards at a drive-through celebration at Goshen Church of the Brethren, according to a news release from Goshen Health officials.
The following students were awarded $1,000:
• Sofia Bontreger, Goshen High School – Indiana Wesleyan University
• Braxton Gray, Wawasee High School – Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis
• Jennifer Gutierrez-Espinoza, Concord High School – Goshen College
• Carol Haldeman, Fairfield High School – Trine University
• Ryan Harmelink, Goshen High School – Goshen College
• Skyler Hawk, Westview High School – Purdue University Fort Wayne
• Hannah LaFary, Goshen High School – Valparaiso University
• Cassandra Ledesma, Goshen High School – Bethel University
• Madelyn Long, Wawasee High School – Purdue University
• Riley Miller, Fairfield High School – Butler University
• Bongiwe Ncube, Goshen High School – Goshen College
• Braedyn O'Dell, Northridge High School – Indiana Wesleyan University
• Stephanie Rowe, Concord High School – St. Mary's College
• Mason Schrock, Goshen High School – University of Indianapolis
• Gabriella Sponseller, Concord High School – University of Wisconsin
• Kristina Teel, West Noble High School – Grace College
• Ella Williamson, Wawasee High School – Purdue University Fort Wayne
• Liliana Zeser, Concord High School – Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis
In addition, Braedyn O’Dell was also awarded the Chuck Owens’ Memorial Scholarship, a $1,000 scholarship established by Owens’ family to honor the long-time volunteer at Goshen Hospital who passed away last year.
“Providing these scholarships to our community are one of the highlights of our auxiliary’s work. We so enjoy the opportunity to support young people who are passionate about pursuing careers in health care,” Larry Nafziger, past president and scholarship chair, said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.