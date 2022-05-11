GOSHEN — A Goshen native is taking over the position of principal at Prairie View Elementary School starting next school year.
Sonya Imus, a Goshen High School graduate and educator for almost 25 years, will be replacing Donna Wiktorowski as she transitions to the Intermediate School to serve as an assistant principal.
Imus, currently a master teacher at West Goshen Elementary School, attended IUSB for her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and reading certification, Ball State University for her master’s degree and Gifted and Talented certification, and Indiana Wesleyan University for her principal licensure — administration.
She worked at Concord East Side Elementary for 22 years before transitioning to Goshen Community Schools in August 2019, when she became a teacher on special assignment at Prairie View Elementary School.
At Prairie View, she helped develop the Multi-Tier System of Support Behavior Management Plan, which resulted in fewer office referrals; implemented daily check-ins and behavioral plans with students; participated in individualized education programs and parent meetings; met with teachers as the instructional coach, coordinated the Prairie View IREAD Club; conducted teacher evaluations; supervised classified staff; approved employee hours in ExecuTime; and was the school safety specialist.
“I have always had a drive for leadership,” Imus said. “I actually started my admin license before I had my girls. I want to support teachers. I want to create schools where people want to come, where they want to send their kids. We’re struggling to keep teachers, get bus drivers, get cafeteria staff and stuff like that.”
In her current position as master teacher at West Goshen, she develops and leads weekly meetings with teachers to offer instructional support, coaching and evaluations. She meets regularly with school leaders, analyzes student data, and works in classrooms to support instruction and co-teaching.
“One thing that resonates with me is I felt like my first 22 years, I worked to help inspire kids and I still want to do that, but now I feel like my role is helping and inspiring teachers,” she said. “Goshen does a great job at coaching and mentoring, something I had not experienced before.”
GCS Superintendent Steven Hope shared his thoughts.
“Imus is a creative, talented educator who has served Goshen Schools as a TOSA and a master teacher,” Hope said. “She has demonstrated her commitment to student achievement and academic excellence, and she has the skills, knowledge, and attributes necessary to effectively lead Prairie View Elementary School.”
Imus and Wiktorowski are already in transition, training for their new positions, while also working at their current positions.
