GOSHEN — This Friday Goshen is going green.
Celebrate the outdoors with an environmental extravaganza featuring a multitude of green events from 5-9 p.m.
There will be live music with Goshen elementary school choirs followed by live bands. In addition, win a free tree sapling giveaway to the first 100 people and animals to touch.
In collaboration with the Goshen Shade Tree Board and The Environmental Resilience Department, the First Fridays May event also features many celebrations of the outdoors and sustainability awareness events and is centered on the Elkhart County Courthouse lawn.
Several food trucks will be on site, including: Bounthanh’s Egg Rolls, Golden Star Kettle Corn, Jake’s Foods, Kona Ice, LifePoint Church, Rico Sauve, Rulli’s Pizza, Sweazy Q, That Guy’s, Gourmet Ribs, Tropicana Ice Cream, and Wiener Shack. A beer and cider garden will also be on Main Street between Lincoln Avenue and Washington Avenue.
SALES AND EVENTS
• Maple City Market, 314 S. Main St., is selling local plant starts for $2.49 per three-pack, from Clay Bottom Farm, through May 16. They come in multiple varieties, including heritage tomatoes, slicing tomatoes, kale, lettuce, basil, parsley, peppers, peas and cilantro.
• Electric Brew, 118 E. Washington St., will have a Cinco De Mayo Celebration from 8 a.m. Thursday through 5 p.m. Sunday, featuring Habañero Dark Chocolate Brownies, Horchata Lattes, and Mexican Hot Chocolate.
• Shirley's Gourmet Popcorn, 106 N. Main St., will have a fun twist on Key Lime Pie. T
• The Green Bee, 108 W. Washington St., bring a container for refilling at the Green Bee and receive $1 off Swedish Dishcloths from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
• Found, 208 S. Main St., will have midcentury modern and international paintings, prints, and wall sculptures on sale for 20% off throughout the weekend.
• Venturi, 123 E. Lincoln Ave., will have bianca pizza from 11:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. Toppings include house-made mozzarella, garlic, basil, and black pepper.
• Goshen Brewing Co., 315 W. Washington St., is releasing a crowd favorite, Lupulo, this coming First Friday from 3-10 p.m. Brewed with a Mexican lager yeast with hops that introduce notes of lime zest, this beer is brewed in Goshen with 97% Indiana malt making it highly sustainable and hyper-local.
• Constant Spring, 219 S. Main St., will have fresh cobb salad for $9-$13 from 4-10 p.m. The dis is greens topped with chicken, bacon, egg, tomatoes, blue cheese, and choice housemade dressing.
• The Imagination Spot, 111 E. Washington St., will host a free kids' craft from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Kids will enjoy coloring and taping their happy streamer colors to their sunny artwork.
• The Table @108, 108 N. Main St., will have a smoked pork chop special sourced from Yoder’s Meats paired with basil parmesan risotto and broccolini for $22 from 4:30.-9 p.m.
•ReFind, 210 S. Main St., will be offering 15% off during May’s First Friday from 5-8 p.m.
• Goshen Historical Society and Museum, 124 S. Main St., will offer the opportunity to color a postcard to give to a special someone for May Day or Mother’s Day from 5- 8 p.m.
• Goshen Theater, 216 S. Main St., will have a Green Day Celebration from 5-8 p.m. The first 100 students (18 and younger), will be given the opportunity to pot a plant of their choosing to take home. The event is free to attend.
• ADEC, 114 E. Lincoln Ave., will boast an artificial fire for a fun photo booth opportunity from 5-8 p.m. Enjoy outdoor-inspired crafts and family games. Art by ADEC Art and Coffee beans will also be for sale.
• South Side Soda Shop, 1122 S. Main St., will have dinner specials from 5-8 p.m. Food items include barbecued ribs with mashed potatoes and candied carrots, peel-and-eat shrimp, and fresh oysters on the half shell.
• Goshen City Church of the Brethren, 203 N. Fifth St., will host Pancakes and Pat DeFreese from 5:30-7:30 p.m. DeFreese was originally the drummer in a group called Ebb Tide and was on the road for 16 years with the band. For the last seven years, DeFreese has been playing at Courtyard Healthcare Center and plays songs from the 1940s to the 1970s.
• Fables Books, 215 S. Main St., will host a Meet the Authors from 6-8 p.m. Courtney Gomez and Brandon Reed, author and illustrator of "Fletcher’s Big Adventures"; Katherine Higgs-Coulthard, author of "Junkyard Dogs"; and Kathy Smart, author of "Henry Goes Fishing." In addition, from 5-7 p.m., Fables will host Triple P and Horizon Education Alliance. Kids can drop in to create and color their own bookmark to celebrate families.
• GoDance Studio, 113 E. Lincoln Ave., will host a free line dance class from 7-8 p.m. Reserve a spot at https://www.godance.me.