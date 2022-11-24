GOSHEN — For the 31st year in a row, Goshen First United Methodist Church members and their families helped bring the Thanksgiving spirit to hundreds within the community with their annual Community Thanksgiving Meal at the church Thursday afternoon.
While in previous years the free community meal has been served dine-in style inside the church, church leaders for the past couple of years have restricted the meal to carry-out and delivery only due to concerns with COVID-19, which was the case this year as well.
“We’re hoping to open it back up to dine-in next year, though,” said Chris Haimes, one of the captains of Thursday’s event. “I’m a physician, and I wasn’t sure what the numbers were going to look like in November, so we opted to just go one more year not eating in, just because that’s kind of the higher risk of spread.
“So, I think our numbers are staying stable enough that I’m hopeful next year we’ll be able to do dine-in again, because that’s part of it, too, is the fellowship of sitting with people, because a lot of people don’t get to have Thanksgiving with anybody,” she added. “But the last few years, because of COVID-19, we didn’t think that was appropriate.”
The doors of the church officially opened to the public at 11 a.m., and according to Haimes, Thursday’s Thanksgiving meal was looking to be one of the largest the church has seen to date.
“We actually tripled our deliveries this year,” Haimes said. “We sent out 127 meals, plus we did 75 meals to the department of corrections, we did 10 meals to the police department, and then we have people just driving through here or coming through the doors of the church. So, we’ve done over 500 meals I think at this point, between the carry-outs and the deliveries.”
This year, the crew at First United Methodist served turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, Hawaiian rolls and stuffing.
“And Meijer actually donated 40 pies for us,” Haimes added of the desserts. “Then we also have lots of people who bake from our church, and they bring them in.”
Haimes said altogether it took about 30 to 40 volunteers to get Thursday’s meal up and running.
“We probably have I’m guessing at least 30 volunteers that have been here this morning so far,” she said. “And they’re not all from our church. We’ve actually had some community people, and we’ve had grandchildren or other people that wanted to come and be with them. So, there’s probably closer to 40 volunteers actually. So, yeah, it’s a nice community effort.”
As to why the church puts on the annual community meal year after year, Haimes said it’s all about showing a little love.
“We do this because we feel that the world needs to see Jesus, and this is one way that we can do that, and help people hopefully feel a little bit of joy on a holiday that sometimes can be rough,” Haimes said. “And hopefully they feel just a little bit of love.”
Elaine McCann, who has spent the past 15 years volunteering for the annual Thanksgiving community meal, was quick to agree.
“I think it’s important to me to volunteer because I’ve always been blessed that I’ve never gone hungry on a Thanksgiving, or another meal,” McCann said, her voice cracking with emotion. “I think it’s the least that I can do to maybe, for one day, be able to help somebody not go hungry.”