GOSHEN — Not even low temperatures and fresh snow on the ground could slow down a Goshen first responder food drive Sunday afternoon.
Goshen Police Department Officer Jade Murphy collected food donations at the event, which took place at Kroger on Chicago Avenue between 12:30 and 4:30 p.m.
“We’ve talked to a lot of people as they enter the store,” Murphy said as the event got underway.
Donations began to come in at approximately 12:45 p.m.
In addition to the squad car driven by Murphy, a Goshen Fire Department ambulance was also on hand, with the idea being to fill both vehicles with donations by the end of the drive, which will go to The Window of Goshen food pantry and to Katie’s Kitchen.
Susi Miller is director of development for The Window of Goshen.
“This food will feed families throughout the holidays, when it is so important,” Miller said before the event got underway. “We are currently having 800 families coming though the pantry every month.”
Miller said there is a particular need for donated cereal, soups, tomato products and hygiene items.
“We need everything, but right now those are low,” she said.
Miller emphasized that the event was not sponsored by her agency, but by the GPD and GFD.
“They’re the heroes today,” she said. “I am very grateful to our first responders. We are just blessed.”
Kroger Store Manager Kris Johnson said that this is the first time this event has taken place at his store.
“We’re just trying to give back to the community,” Johnson said.
To learn more about donating or volunteering, visit www.thewindowofgoshen.com.