GOSHEN — The Goshen Games returns to the city‘s First Fridays for a weekend of family-friendly tournaments and competitions. The weekend goes from 5 – 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday.
The two spotlight tournaments for the weekend are the volleyball tournament and the cornhole tournament. The city will host competitive 4-on-4 and recreational co-ed 6-on-6 sand volleyball tournaments in the street
With accommodations for 16 teams, each bracket will have eight teams and be double elimination throughout the two-day tournament. Registration for either competition is $150 per team.
The For Glory Tournament will be a competitive cornhole tournament. The First Fridays committee requests that those who have previously won any title participate in this one, and leave the For Fun Tournament to those looking for a good time, although cash prizes for the top three teams will be won in both categories. Teams for either competition should consist of two to three people. For Fun is $30 per team, and For Glory is $50.
All team members must check in 30 minutes prior to the start time. Participants under age 18 must have a guardian sign their participation waiver before they can play.
To register or for a list of rules for either competition, visit the Goshen First Fridays homepage for August at https://downtowngoshen.org/events/2022-august/
Other games and activities for the weekend festivities include:
- Goshen in Motion Family Games, sponsored by Goshen Health and coordinated by In Motion Fitness.
- Mother’s Tent for mothers and those caring for children located on the 100 block of East Washington Street, offers a private space for nursing mothers, changing tables, and complimentary diapers and wipes. An attendant will be onsite in the tent to offer additional support to families that need it.
- Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, 110 S. Fifth St., will have games on the lawn, and hot dogs for dinner from 5 – 7 p.m. or until they run out. The event is free.
- Fables Books, 215 S. Main St., will two authors signing their books from 6 – 8 p.m. Andrea Barbour, author of The Mousleys at Ruthmere, which tells the story of a mouse family living in the Ruthmere during the home’s early years, and Hubert Schumucker, author of Divinely Constructed – Humanly Lived, which follows a man’s journey of opportunity and challenge, will be on-site at the book store. The location will also have family party game demos.
- Goshen City Church of the Brethren, 203 N. Fifth St., will host harpist Anna Hagen, covering many musical genres from medieval music to pop, jazz and rock & roll.
- Goshen Historical Society, 124 S. Main St., will host tables for old time games including board games like checks, chess, and scrabble, as well as hopscotch and a ring toss.
- Goshen Theater, 216 S. Main St., will be offering tours of their newly-renovated theater from 6 – 9 p.m. Friday with free popcorn.
- Ignition Music Garage, 120 E. Washington St., will host a music trivia night. Teams may consist of two people and the winning team will receive a $25 gift certificate or two general admission tickets to any of their upcoming shows. All questions will be music related.
- The Imagination Spot, 111 E. Washington St., will have a free snap bracelet activity for kids from 5 – 8 p.m. Come in and color a snap bracelet.
- Twist Britches Boutique, 213 S. Main St., is transitioning to fall with 30% off all swimwear for kids and ladies and offering 40% off items on the sale rack.
- Woldruff’s Footwear & Apparel, 129 S. Main St., is having their yearly semi-annual clearance sale, and offering an additional $10 off every pair of sandals and men’s apparel including the clearance rack.
- The Window, 223 S. Main St., will return to its pre-pandemic routine with a ribbon cutting celebrating its newly remodeled pantry, kitchen, and receiving areas at 4:30 p.m. There will be appetizers, a chocolate foundation, and a meet-and-greet with staff and board members.