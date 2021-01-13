GOSHEN — The Elkhart County commissioners plan to vote next week to confirm the development team that will build a new consolidated courthouse between Goshen and Elkhart.
Final pitches for the project were heard during a meeting Tuesday, with three corporate teams undergoing a last round of interviews with a technical review committee. The panel was formed to consider the eight companies that initially offered proposals for constructing a new courthouse and narrow the options down to one recommendation.
In the end, the commissioners selected Indianapolis-based design firm Performance Services and partner Ancon Construction of Goshen. Commissioner Frank Lucchese said the team scored the highest on a scale of categories used to rate the proposals.
"I was very happy with the outcome of the vote. And I think they can do a great job. And I’m excited to get moving to the next step,” Lucchese said.
He said the Performance Services/Ancon team estimated they could build the new courthouse at approximately $63 million. That amount is lower than the $80 million in funding the Elkhart County Council approved in November for the project.
Tuesday’s meetings culminated from years of discussion about consolidating the county’s courts, split among buildings in downtown Goshen and Elkhart, into one facility. As plans ramped up throughout the past couple years, the commissioners, with council approval, selected a 33-acre site along Reliance Road for the new courts complex. The property is located close to Elkhart Road, between Goshen and Elkhart, as well as about six miles from the Elkhart County Correctional Complex along C.R. 26.
Lucchese said the hope is for ground to be broken toward the end of the summer, around late August or September. Plans call for completing the project by December 2023. But Lucchese cautioned the plans depend on the available work force.
Lucchese was a member of the technical review committee along with County Council member Dave Hess, a sheriff’s office representative and members of consulting firms. In considering the proposals, the group scored them based on various criteria, including budgeting and quality control, experience with courthouse facilities and schedule management, a news release shows.
Lucchese said the three finalists had close scores, and the other teams were also qualified. But one of the qualities that pushed Professional Services/Ancon ahead, he believed, was the specialist assigned to help lead the facility’s design.
“All three of those teams could’ve easily done the job,” Lucchese said. “The courts professional they brought in seemed to hit it off with everybody.”
Lucchese said the specialist displayed knowledge and experience with courts buildings in other locations, and she’ll work with members of the local courts system to design new courtrooms for the consolidated complex.
The commissioners are expected to finalize the design/build team selection during their meeting next Tuesday. Lucchese said the decision lets the county begin contract negotiations.
