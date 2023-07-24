GOSHEN — Goshen Fire Department battled a fire at Dairy Farms of America with assistance from other departments Monday morning. Firefighters stayed on scene for most of the day to make sure the fire was extinguished.
The call came into the emergency services at 5:55 a.m. for a fire at 1110 S. Ninth St., amid the factory’s shift change. Goshen Fire Chief Dan Sink said the department was at the factory for much of the day.
“The entire filtration system is on fire,” he explained at the time.
Concord, New Paris and Harrison Township fire departments helped to combat the fire, while Jefferson Township staffed a truck and ambulance for Goshen city downtown.
Dairy Farms of America manufactures milk products for the industry, most notable is the dry milk. Goshen Fire Department is working with Dairy Farms of America’s technical team.