GOSHEN — Goshen firefighters doused a house fire at 806 S. 14th St. that started at about 11:24 a.m. Wednesday.
There were no injuries reported.
According to Goshen Fire Chief Dan Sink, no one was home when firefighters arrived. When they entered the home, firefighters did a sweep to check for people. Conditions worsened while doing the sweeps, Sink said, so an evacuation of firefighters was ordered and firefighting took place from the outside of the home.
All of Goshen’s fire stations were called to the fire.
