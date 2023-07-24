GOSHEN — Goshen Fire Department is battling a fire at Dairy Farms of America with assistance from other departments.
The call came into the emergency services at 5:55 a.m. for a fire at 1110 S. Ninth St., amid the factory’s shift change. Goshen Fire Chief Dan Sink said the department expects to be out there for much of the day.
“The entire filtration system is on fire,” he explained.
Concord, New Paris and Harrison Township fire departments are helping to combat the fire, while Jefferson Township is staffing a truck and ambulance for Goshen city downtown.
Dairy Farms of America manufactures milk products for the industry, most notable is the dry milk. Goshen Fire Department is working with Dairy Farms of America’s technical team.
“We’re trying to open up some ventilation cautiously so we can make sure we’ve gotten all the fire,” Sink said. “This really is all powder, so you have to be very, very careful in how you ventilate it.”
Sink explained that the company uses anhydrous ammonia in production for its antimicrobial properties, however, it is highly flammable. The NH3 was secured early on in the process, so there is no risk to the public or the area from chemical exposure at this time.