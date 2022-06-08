GOSHEN — Goshen firefighters fought a house fire at 806 S. 14th St. that started at about 11:24 a.m. today.
There were no injuries reported.
According to Goshen Fire Chief Dan Sink, no one was home when firefighters arrived. When they entered the home, firefighters did a sweep to check for people. Conditions worsened while doing the sweeps, Sink said, so an evacuation of firefighters was ordered and firefighting took place from the outside of the home.
All five stations were called to the fire.
We'll provide more information as it becomes available.
Goshen Fire Department is on the scene of house fire at 806 S. 14th. St. in Goshen. Crews are counting to battle the fire at this time and we will have more information when it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/Dat8pEFqcK— Joseph Weiser (@JosephWeiser) June 8, 2022
Goshen fire department is on the scene of house fire at 806 S. 14th St. in Goshen, Wednesday, June 8. Photo by @JosephWeiser | @YourGoshenNews pic.twitter.com/AHyn40rec5— Joseph Weiser (@JosephWeiser) June 8, 2022