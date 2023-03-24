GOSHEN — As of Friday afternoon, the regional fire training facility in Goshen has a new entryway sign — and a new name.
Members of the Goshen Fire Department, as well as other area departments and the Goshen Police Department, Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, department family members and others were on hand for the sign’s unveiling at the facility at 2109 Caragana Court on Goshen’s south side. In honor of Goshen’s longtime fire chief, the sign now proclaims the “Chief Danny Sink Regional Training Facility.”
“I’m just blessed and really fortunate,” Sink said at the event, thanking the support he has received from fellow GFD firefighters, staff and others. “I am so honored to have all of you today to share in this.”
A Goshen native, Sink began with GFD in 1981 and became chief in 2005. Much of the decision to rename the facility after him is due to the fact that, under his leadership, GFD has become a major contributor to the process of training firefighters across Indiana.
“Chief Sink is the reason the Goshen Fire Department is what it is today,” Stutsman said as the ceremony got underway. “He serves everyday with pride, honor and integrity.”
Stutsman spoke not only about the contributions Sink has made, but about the importance of the facility itself.
“This facility is such a wonderful part of this community,” he said.
To learn more, visit goshenindiana.org/fire.