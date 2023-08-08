GOSHEN — The Goshen Fire Department was approved unanimously for an agreement with the Indiana Army National Guard State Army Aviation Office for joint training at Fidler Pond during the Goshen Board of Public Works meeting Monday.
On Aug. 16 and Aug. 17, personnel from the Goshen Fire Department will be performing training with the Indiana Army National Guard Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team (HART) at Fidler Pond Park. The exercises will occur between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. both days.
Steffen Schrock, assistant chief of training at the Goshen Fire Department, said only the south end of the park will be blocked off with barricades for the training.
“The Goshen Fire Department was invited by the South Bend Fire Department to be on the HART team, … so we train on the HART team in multiple locations,” he said.
This isn’t the first time the fire department has teamed up with Indiana Army National Guard State Army Aviation Office to do this. Schrock said the fire department personnel on HART train about once a month.
The use of aircrafts and military helicopter landings was approved in the agreement. The water resource and the nearby landing zone are reasons Fidler Pond Park was chosen.
“The purpose of the training is to prepare to assist or help rescue people in flooded situations or swift water situations, and so on the 16th, we’ll be practicing in water rescues,” Schrock said.
Rescuers will be lowered into the water from a helicopter to try out different techniques.
Schrock said it’s a firefighter's purpose to help others and the community, so this training will be another way they can prepare to respond to emergencies.
Other items approved by the board include:
• The resignation of fire Sgt. Michael Masbaum was approved, effective Aug. 19.
• Kyle R. Stamm was approved for a promotion to the rank of sergeant for the Goshen Fire Department, effective Aug. 19.
• The fire department was approved in promoting Bryant Lehman to the rank of sergeant for the Goshen Fire Department, effective Aug. 20.
• Colin D. Loe was approved for a conditional offer of employment as a probationary firefighter.
• The Community Foundation of Elkhart County requested to reserve 10 parking spots in the 200 block of South Main Street from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 22 for elderly and mobility-challenged people attending “An Evening with Friends” at the Goshen Theater.
• The Shanklin Millrace Neighborhood Association requested the closure of South Second Street, between West Monroe Street and West Purl Street, Aug. 26 from 2-6 p.m. for an ice cream social.
• The amended Homeownership Assistance Agreement for the Community Development Block Grant with Lacasa for Program Year 2022 was approved.
• Resolution 2023-23, authorizing the transfer of Regent Street Real Estate, and the execution of the warranty deed transferring the subject real estate to the Goshen Redevelopment Commission were approved.
• The legal department was approved to adopt Resolution 2023-24, Acquisition of Real Estate at 1723 Reliance Road, and to authorize the mayor to execute the agreement.
• An agreement between OJS Building Services Inc., for the replacement of a SpacePak unit located in the Annex Building in the Engineering Department at a cost of $6,600, was approved and executed.
• The mayor executed an agreement with Community Fiber Network for the rebuild and replacement of equipment with the SCADA Network System at a cost of $24,672.71 to perform all services.
• The engineering department requested the closure of the Lincoln Avenue bridge Aug. 12, or if it rains, on Aug. 19, so Elkhart County can perform bridge maintenance.
• Niblock Excavating requested the closure of College Avenue near Horn Ditch Bridge from Aug. 14 to Oct. 16 to finish planned utility relocations in preparation for the replacement of Bridge No. 410.
• An agreement with Roberts Environmental was approved for a time and material fee not to exceed $4,000 to evaluate the lagoon’s current conditions and begin communication with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
• Maple Indian Cuisine owner Rosie Singh was retroactively approved for the placement of two dumpsters on her work site at 120 N. Main St.
• Becky Hutsell, the redevelopment director for the city of Goshen, requested approval of an agreement for the completion of the construction project at 1585 Brinkley Way East. Brinkley RV has completed its construction project there and requested to occupy the building prior to the completion of the permanent stabilization and landscape planting.
• For the stormwater board meeting, the post-construction stormwater management plan for North Meadow Third Apartments was approved since it met the requirements of City Ordinance 4329.