GOSHEN — The Goshen Fire Department responded to two back-to-back calls, one business and one residential, Friday afternoon.
The residential call, at 304 Oakridge Ave., came in second, at 2:03 p.m., according to GFD Assistant Chief Anthony Powell.
"We were responding from another fire at Stair Supply," Powell said, adding that that fire started in a dust collector.
At the residential fire scene, Powell said the blaze started in a trash can, but all the occupants of the house made it outside and no injuries were reported.
By 2:41 p.m. the scene was winding down, with many neighbors having come out to watch the situation unfold and school buses were arriving to drop kids off in the neighborhood.
Powell said the fire remains under investigation.