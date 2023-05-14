GOSHEN — As a thank you to community members who have pledged to contribute financially to their program, the Goshen Fire Department hosted “Fire Ops 101” at the Chief Danny Sink Regional Training Facility Saturday.
“The purpose of this event is to say thank you to the families, businesses and organizations that donated to our training facility,” said Steffen Schrock, assistant chief of training GFD. “The intent is to give them a boot camp, or a day in the life of a fireman.”
The class, which kicked off at 11 a.m. was for members of the Golden Axe Club, a group of community stakeholders who have pledged to contribute $5,000 a year for three years. Their contributions will help continue construction work on the facility.
Schrock said that participants were given a series of training “evolutions,” including emergency medical services, vehicle extraction, fire behavior, education, search and rescue and others.
“We use those donations to train firefighters,” he added. “Not just Goshen firefighters, but any firefighter that come here for training. Those trained firefighters go out and help people in need.”
Randy Christophel, president and CEO of Goshen Health, took part for the first time.
“It was great fun,” Christophel said. “I got to see things I haven’t seen before, and learned a lot. It’s always fun tearing up a car with the jaws of life. It was a great experience.”
Christophel further praised the efforts of GFD, particularly with respect to EMS personnel.
“We just have a really impressive fire department and safety support systems in Goshen,” he said. “It’s clearly evident that their training and how they work as a team shows when they get to our facility at the hospital, because of how the patients have been taken care of and their really quick response.”
High school student Boden Stutsman, son of Goshen mayor Jeremy Stutsman, enjoyed working with the machinery provided by GFD.
“The paramedic stuff was really fun to see, and chopping apart the cars was really fun,” he added.
Gina Liechty, who will be sworn in as interim mayor of Goshen June 16, described it as an “important” experience.
“It’s really been eye opening, about all the things that our first responders face in the city of Goshen,” she said. “The resource that Goshen has with it’s fire training center is second to none, and we’re really fortunate to have something like this in out community. I think it’s just great that the city of Goshen has something like this available.”
To learn more, visit goshenindiana.org/fire.