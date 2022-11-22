Goshen Financial Advisor mentioned in Forbes

GOSHEN — Ryan Drake, a financial advisor at Edward Jones of Goshen was ranked 18th in the state in the Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-In-State List 2022 released by Forbes and SHOOK Research.
The list includes the top 1000 financial advisors by the state that they practice in.
Drake shared that being mentioned in the article was an honor, and that he enjoyed knowing that the way his branch handles business is appreciated by the clients they serve.
“To me, it is just an honor for us to be recognized as number 18 in the state of Indiana, which is huge for me,” he said. “Just to really know that for my branch team and I validated that our clients truly value our skill set and what we are able to provide for each individualized client experience. It just kind of gives that affirmation that what we are doing is working.”
Having started with Edward Jones in 2015, while his mother was also a financial advisor with the company, he was able to see the environment and wanted that for himself.
“Clearly I could see how the culture of Edward Jones was always to put the client’s best interest first and that really resonated with me,” Drake said.
In addition to the client-first mentality of Edward Jones, he saw the ability through being a financial advisor to help those in the community reach their goals.
“I was really drawn to the ability to help other families and business owners in the community by partnering with them and helping them achieve their financial goals with the skill sets that I created over the years,” Drake said.
He expressed that being a financial advisor with Edward Jones has allowed him to make an impact in his clients’ lives.
“The culture here at Edward Jones is definitely one of giving back. So, very involved in giving back to the community,” Drake said. “Being an advisor has allowed me the opportunity to have a true impact in helping families, business owners, and just general members of the community in a way that they can have clarity on their present endeavors and future goals.”
He shared that in his opinion having a financial advisor can only add to helping people achieve their endeavors.
“Having a financial advisor definitely adds value to what your financial goals are,” Drake said. “Having an advisor to keep you on track, stay goal-oriented, and make sure that you are achieving those goals.”
When it comes to his practice, he shared that there is truly nothing that he would rather be doing than helping those in the community reach their financial goals.
“I can honestly same that I have never been at my desk wishing I was doing something else,” Drake said. “I love what I do, and it gets me excited every day to get up and get in the office and get to talk to people.”
For more information on Drake visit www.edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/ryan-drake or call 574-971-8517. To view the Forbes article, visit www.forbes.com/best-in-state-next-gen-advisors/#f0ea0a325ae6.