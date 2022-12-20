GOSHEN — Electric vehicle owners will soon have to start paying to charge their vehicles at city-owned charging stations following action by the Goshen City Council Monday evening.
During the meeting, the council’s members approved on second, final reading a new ordinance establishing various fees and parking regulations for all city-owned electric vehicle charging stations.
“The Legal Department has been working with the Michiana Area Council of Governments and the Goshen Department of Environmental Resilience to evaluate and determine the appropriate time limitations, fee structures, and regulations applicable to the use of city-owned electric vehicle charging stations and associated parking spaces,” said Matt Lawson, assistant city attorney. “Section 1 of the ordinance deals with the ‘Spaces Designated for Electric Vehicle Charging’ and amends the current parking prohibitions set forth in Goshen City Code 4.4.1.1 by adding a seventh item to the current list.”
As amended to include the seventh item, city code for parking prohibitions now reads as follows:
“No vehicle shall be parked:
(1) Across the main line or marking of a parking space or in a position that the vehicle shall not be entirely within the area designated by the lines or markings.
(2) In a road right-of-way in the opposite direction of oncoming traffic.
(3) In any area where parking is prohibited.
(4) In any city-owned parking lot in violation of the regulations posted for the lot.
(5) For a period of time in excess of the posted time limitation.
(6) In a parking space reserved in accordance with Indiana Code 5-16-9-2 for a vehicle of a person with a physical disability without displaying a placard issued under Indiana Code 9-14-5 or under the laws of another state, a registration plate of a person with a physical disability, or a registration plate of a disabled veteran.
(7) In a parking space designated for electric vehicle charging unless the vehicle is capable of being charged by the charging equipment available for such parking space and the vehicle is engaged in the charging process.”
CHARGING FEES
Also added as part of the new ordinance is a new section to Goshen’s current parking code — Section 2 — which establishes a fee for use of city-owned electric vehicle charging stations.
According to Lawson, Section 2 establishes a flat hourly rate of $1.17 per hour for the first four hours of active charging at a city-owned charging station and creates an additional parking fee of $3.83 per hour, in addition to the $1.17, for a total of $5 per hour after the first four hours.
The four-hour timeframe has been established to facilitate the turnover needed for greater access and usage of city-owned charging stations, he explained.
“As a condition of the city’s application for the grant funding that was used to obtain the city’s electric vehicle charging station located in the city of Goshen parking lot south of Lincoln Avenue and east of Water Street, the city agreed to provide the first two hours of charging at this grant-supported charging station at no cost to users for the first two years after its installation,” Lawson said. “As such, Section 2 of the ordinance also establishes a separate fee for the one grant-funded charging station located in the city of Goshen.
“Specifically, after the first two hours of free charging, the ordinance establishes a flat hourly rate of $1.17 per hour plus an additional parking fee of $1.83 — for a total of $3 per hour — for each hour after the two free hours,” he added. “The fees established by the ordinance comply with Indiana Code 36-1-3-8(a)(6), which requires any charge established by the city to be reasonably related to reasonable and just rates and charges for the electric vehicle charging services provided by the city of Goshen.”
The new ordinance was approved unanimously.