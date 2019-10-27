GOSHEN — The race for Goshen clerk-treasurer is between Republican Angie McKee and Democrat Adam Scharf. McKee was appointed by a party caucus to the office in 2017 to replace Tina Bontrager, who was elected county treasurer. Democrat Adam Scharf is leaving his role as 5th District City Council representative to pursue the office.
The candidates were asked by The Goshen News to supply their biographical information and to provide answers to questions about the office.
ANGIE MCKEE
McKee, 51, lives at 2359 Redspire Blvd in Goshen. She is married to Jim McKee.
ADAM SCHARF
Scharf, 40, lives at 303 W. Waverly Ave. He is married to Anna Wiebe. They have two children.
Scharf is self-employed as an entrepreneur, engaging in historical preservation, real estate redevelopment and management, restaurant, hospitality venues, special projects and consulting.
Q&A
What are your qualifications, as well as life and work experiences, that will help you perform your duties as Goshen clerk-treasurer?
SCHARF: I’ve re-envisioned under-utilized and run-down buildings in Goshen. Abandoned flop-house into high-end condos, sagging barn into sparkling event venue. What others have overlooked I’ve recognized the unseen potential in. The analogy for the clerk-treasurer’s office is apt. At present it is an under-developed resource. (Put the money where the form says. Invest cash balances in interest-bearing accounts. Of course. That’s basic.) But there is another level. My information science degree and multidisciplinary business, local government, and non-profit experience build the frame for a newly renovated city asset that we haven’t realized we’ve been missing.
MCKEE: I have been the Goshen clerk-treasurer for the last three three years and for two years prior to that I worked for the Elkhart County Auditor’s Office. While working in the health-care field for seven years, I also owned and operated two small businesses with my husband. I feel that being a small business owner gave me the tools I need to understand the importance of a budget, the need for accuracy in bookkeeping and getting bills paid on time.
Please describe how the city’s budget is created and the role the clerk plays in that process. Also, would you like to make changes in that process?
MCKEE: The clerk-treasurer’s office creates the budget worksheets in Excel. The worksheets are emailed to the mayor for him to review and meet with the department heads. The mayor returns the worksheets to my office and we get them ready for the City Council members. In prior years, the entire budget process was on paper. This year, the budget sheets were emailed to the department heads and returned electronically. We added color coding to highlight lines that went up, down, new lines and lines that included encumbered money. We are continuously improving internal processes to increase efficiency.
SCHARF: In the late 1980s, Mike Puro won another election and walked across City Hall from the clerk-treasurer’s seat to the mayor’s. With him went the budget-creation know-how he had learned as clerk-treasurer. Squarely in the mayor’s office that has stayed ever since. It is not quite that way in many Indiana cities. Variety can be the spice of life, but there are also numerous specific duties prescribed by state law to the clerk-treasurer — the city’s fiscal officer — related to budget formulation (IC 36-4-7-6). If elected I will fulfill the entirety of what the state law demands of the clerk-treasurer.
Please tell the voters what initiatives you would undertake as Goshen clerk-treasurer.
SCHARF: If your name, property, home or business appears on a City Council or Board of Public Works and Safety agenda, you should know about it. If a major construction project is going to affect your home, business or property directly, you should know ahead of time. That doesn’t always happen now. In my capacity as the independent, elected clerk of both the City Council and the Board of Public Works and Safety I commit to notifying you directly in such cases. That includes folks who rent and get no such courtesy right now. That’s not fair. I will fix it.
MCKEE: The clerk-treasurer is limited in initiatives we are able to undertake as our responsibilities are directed by the Indiana State Board of Accounts. Two years ago I initiated switching financial institutions for better services and return on invested monies. In 2018, my change earned an additional $975,000 and will likely earn over $1 million in 2019. I will continue to bi-annually review the city’s insurance and banking services. I have started the process of getting records online and searchable for taxpayers and streamlining the city’s payroll services. I am committed to finding the best services at the best cost for the city and taxpayer’s of Goshen.
What else would you like the voters to know about your candidacy and the office of clerk-treasurer?
MCKEE: I have been the clerk-treasurer for the last three years and would consider myself lucky to serve this great city for another four years. I am dedicated to continue looking for ways to make the city money while also looking for ways to save money. I feel that as an elected official, we all have a responsibility to the taxpayers to be 100% fiscally responsible. Our office not only handles records and finances, we also handle the cemetery information and we offer a free notary service to the taxpayers. My staff and I are here to serve you.
SCHARF: This office needs an update to the 21st century. Yesterday. Right now you can’t do a keyword search on the thousands of resolutions, ordinances, contracts and other public records the clerk-treasurer is charged with maintaining. What are the zoning regulations on your property? What and where are upcoming public works projects planned? What’s the enforcement status of the blighted, vacant house in your neighborhood? These should all be maintained in a central database and easily accessible via an online map. I see the needs and the opportunities; I have the skills and vision to move the department forward.
