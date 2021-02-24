GOSHEN — Goshen teachers were seeing red Wednesday. They converged on the Goshen Community Schools Administration Center Wednesday for a rally denouncing what they feel is an onslaught of anti-public education legislation currently working its way through the Indiana General Assembly.
Hosted by the Goshen Education Association, which serves as the district’s teachers union, Wednesday’s rally was held is support of a special 6 p.m. Goshen school board meeting, the primary action of which involved passage of a resolution opposing a number of pending state bills which board members feel equate to a direct attack on public education.
As part of Wednesday’s rally, attendees were encouraged to wear red in solidarity with the Red for Ed movement, a national movement supporting greater funding and instructional supports for public educators.
BILLS OF CONCERN
Central to the educators’ ire is legislation such as House Bill 1005, Senate Bill 412 and Senate Bill 413, which together call for an expansion of the state’s school voucher program for private and charter schools and creation of a new education savings account program.
“We’re out here tonight because there has been an attack on public education this year,” said Melissa Mitchell, co-president of the GEA and a teacher at West Goshen Elementary School. “There is no proven record that the vouchers are more successful than public education, and instead of just helping out poverty students like they said that they wanted to do, now they want to raise the income eligibility for vouchers up to 300% above the poverty line. So, a family of four making about $150,000 a year could now get a voucher. That means that most students in our local charter and private schools are going to get a voucher, and that’s going to take money out of our funding.”
And according to edchoice.org, the establishment of state education savings accounts such as those proposed in HB1005 and SB412 would allow certain Hoosiers to withdraw their children from public or charter schools and receive a deposit of public funds into government-authorized savings accounts, which in turn could be used to cover a variety of costs such as private school tuition and fees, online learning programs and private tutoring.
The state’s proposed plan, reportedly estimated at about $144 million, would begin in July of 2022 and amount to more than one-third of the $378 million spending increase House Republicans have proposed for education over the next two years in their budget. As penned, the new program would be targeted specifically at special education students, foster children and the children of parents in the Armed Forces.
“They’re saying they’re doing this for students and for parents to have a choice, but they’re really just giving private schools and charter schools more funding to let them decide who is worthy to be educated. And really, it doesn’t even match our state constitution, which says that you should be funding public education,” Mitchell added of the issue. “So, we’re trying to help our legislators see that this is just not the way that taxpayers want to spend our money, and 90% of our students are attending public education. If they really are thinking about expanding the voucher program, why not let taxpayers vote on that instead of making these decisions and not consulting their local constituents about what they believe should happen?”
THE RESOLUTION
The board’s resolution, which was passed unanimously Wednesday night, highlighted the following four points as the primary reasons for the district’s opposition to the pending legislation:
• To further the public good, public funds should be invested in improving the schools designed to serve all children and to aid in improving Indiana public school teachers’ salaries as recommended by the Governor’s Teacher Compensation Commission in its report of Dec. 14, 2020.
• Indiana already has school choice in the form of open enrollment, enrollment in virtual online schools and the Choice Scholarship program.
• Public schools are required to operate in an open, transparent way with all expenditures and decision-making. Nonpublic schools are not held to that same public standard.
• Legislators should reduce the over-regulation of state and federal bureaucracy that hinders the ability of local schools to innovate and be responsive to parent and community needs.
“Goshen Community Schools, like most school districts across our state, has lost millions over the last several years from budget cuts and siphoning money from public schools to private and charter schools. Ignoring this crisis has left us with few people entering our profession and an inability to attract and retain our most precious resource, which is great teachers in our classrooms,” GCS Superintendent Steven Hope said in introducing the resolution Wednesday. “America’s public schools have been a great equalizer for decades, with some of the most successful people in our society benefiting from the public schools education. ... We can’t have strong communities without strong public schools, and we can’t have strong public schools without strong communities.
“Indiana already has one of the most successful voucher programs in the United States. It works as it exists. We don’t need to expand that,” Hope added. “So, we urge every taxpayer to contact their local legislators to oppose this legislation and any other legislation that expands vouchers.”
Board president Bradd Weddell offered a similar sentiment in voicing his support for the resolution.
“Our legislators have gone too far this time,” Weddell said. “It’s time that we speak. It’s time that we come together and try to take action on this.”
To learn more about the various bills outlined in the board’s resolution, visit http://iga.in.gov/legislative/2021/bills/.
