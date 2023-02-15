GOSHEN — The League of American Bicyclists has recognized the City of Goshen with a Bronze Bicycle Friendly Business award, earning it a place alongside over 1,500 businesses across the country contributing to the movement to build a more Bicycle Friendly America.
The City of Goshen joins a total of 1,547 current BFBs nationwide, including everything from government agencies, Fortune 500 companies, bike shops, and other employers, all united in a commitment to transform American workplaces to be more welcoming to both customers and employees who bike, a news release stated.
“This round of awardees features shining examples of current and aspiring Bicycle Friendly Businesses working in tandem to boost the number of places in their community where traveling by bike is not only possible but encouraged,” said Bill Nesper, executive director of the League of American Bicyclists in the release. “We hope that more businesses, nonprofits, public agencies, and other organizations will continue to build off one another’s efforts to improve bicycling and employ this holistic approach to building a Bicycle Friendly America for everyone.”
The Bicycle Friendly Business award recognizes an organization’s contributions in shifting up and accelerating the movement to build a Bicycle Friendly America for everyone.
“When businesses choose to join our movement for more and better bicycling, the return on investment is clear for both businesses and the community at large — from employee retention and cost-savings on healthcare to fostering a greener environment and getting more investments in the local economy,” Nesper said. “The City of Goshen and businesses like it recognize this and are putting in the work to make bicycling a real transportation and recreation option for all.”
“Being bike friendly, from a business perspective, has been beneficial to the City of Goshen,” city officals stated in a news release. “We support employees who bike to work and create educational programs to encourage even more employees to do so. The City of Goshen encourages bicycling as an easy option for transportation and provides amenities such as electric bikes employees can use during their work hours and parking areas for their bicycles.”
“We take great pride in our bike trails and infrastructure servicing a growing cycling community,” Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said. “We are committed to always improving the safety of our community for all modalities of transportation. I am thankful for our Department of Environmental Resilience staff, who has helped lead the charge to promote a bike-friendly culture among our City staff.”
Local coffee shop The Electric Brew also received a bicycle-friendly business designation, earning a silver award. Mayor Stutsman commended The Electric Brew on the work it has put into creating a more bicycle-friendly culture and welcoming environment to residents using various different forms of transportation.
“I want to thank Electric Brew owner Myron Bontrager for helping promote a bike-friendly community in Goshen,” he said.
As part of the BFB network, the City of Goshen will have access to a variety of tools and technical assistance from the League to become even more welcoming to people who bike, the release reads. When employees bike, great things happen: decreased carbon footprint, the promotion of a healthful culture, and encouraging a connected environment within our community.
To learn more about the BFB program, or to apply, visit bikeleague.org/business.