GOSHEN — The Michiana Area Council of Governments named the city of Goshen as one of four recipients of the 2021 Partners for Clean Air Award during a virtual ceremony Wednesday.
According to James Turnwald, executive director of MACOG, each year the Partners for Clean Air program acknowledges individuals, businesses or organizations that have made special efforts to improve the region’s air quality.
“This year’s award winners have implemented significant clean energy and clean transportation projects that will have an impact for years to come,” Turnwald said of the honorees. “They serve as exemplary examples for how organizations can take voluntary steps to transform how our region powers our economy and how we move.”
Partners for Clean Air is a coalition of businesses, industries, local governments and community groups committed to improving overall air quality and public health through voluntary actions.
The annual Partners for Clean Air Awards Luncheon, held virtually this year due to COVID-19, is an opportunity for the partners to network with others who share their interest in clean air and sustainability while also learning about projects and programs being conducted in the region or throughout the state that work to improve air quality, Turnwald explained.
GOSHEN AWARD
According to Leah Thill, senior environmental planner for MACOG, the city of Goshen was recognized for its ongoing leadership in clean transportation and environmental resilience.
“In 2019 and 2020, the city promoted clean transportation by installing a free public charging station for electric vehicles, piloting the first all-electric vehicle in the city’s fleet, and purchasing hybrid police vehicles,” Thill said. “Two additional public charging stations are scheduled to be installed near downtown in 2021.”
Thill noted that city leadership have also made a concerted effort to enhance and protect the local environment in recent years by expanding the city forestry program to a new Department of Environmental Resilience, and developing a plan of action to address the impacts of municipal operations.
“The city created municipal and community-wide energy use and greenhouse gas inventories, and is preparing a Climate Action Plan,” she noted. “The city also continued a Complete Streets approach to create a more robust multi-modal transportation network. In 2020, the city studied Lincoln Avenue, and improvements such as a two-way cycle track are scheduled in 2021 to develop a safer connector between several multi-use paths for people on bicycles.”
Following the award’s announcement, Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman shared a few comments regarding the win and his future outlook for the city when it comes to clean air and the environment.
“Obviously any time you’re recognized for your work, it feels good. And I’m really proud of everything that the city staff is doing to help us continue to be better stewards of our environment,” Stutsman said from his office Thursday afternoon. “This was definitely something when I came in as mayor that I wanted to help focus our community on, doing better as far as carbon footprint, and just how we look at not only our budgets, but also the world around us. So, I plan on continuing to move down that path, and always doing it with good intent for the environment, but also being realistic about what budgets allow and don’t allow. You’ve got to push yourself here and there, but you also have to make it work.”
OTHER 2021 WINNERS
Other award winners announced during Wednesday’s virtual event included:
• The University of Notre Dame — The university was recognized for significant investments in clean energy toward the goal of cutting its carbon footprint in half by 2030 from 2005 levels through key partnerships. As an example, the 2.5 MW hydroelectric plant envisioned over a decade ago is nearing completion in downtown South Bend through an innovative partnership with the city, and will generate about 7% of the university’s electrical needs.
• Recycling Works Inc. — Recycling Works, a sister company of Borden Waste-Away, was recognized for innovating and forming new partnerships locally to overcome challenges in the broader recycling market, such as low commodity prices, contamination in single stream recycling, and China’s ban on importing plastics. An example of that work includes a $3.5 million upgrade to high efficiency machinery underway at the company’s Elkhart-based materials recovery facility. The retrofit will increase capacity by 60%, which is equivalent to 3,400 tons per month or recycling generated by more than 185,000 households.
• John Glenn Community Schools — The school corporation was recognized for being a leader in energy conservation and clean energy, after recently completing a $7 million energy savings project which brought LED lighting with updated controls, new windows, a new HVAC system, and a field of 846 solar panels to North Liberty Elementary School. The 338.4 kWdc solar project is equivalent to the electricity used by almost 40 households each year.
ABOUT MACOG
The Michiana Area Council of Governments is a metropolitan planning commission serving Elkhart, Kosciusko, Marshall and St. Joseph counties in northern Indiana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.