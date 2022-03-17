GOSHEN — A Goshen man accused of killing two people at a Papa John’s restaurant in Elkhart last month appeared for a pre-trial conference in Elkhart County Circuit Court Thursday morning.
Jose Benitez-Tilley Jr., 19, is facing double murder charges in connection with the shooting of Dustin Carr and Haley Smith while the two were working the closing shift at a Papa John’s restaurant in Elkhart Feb. 12.
The bodies of Carr, 37, and Smith, 22, were reportedly discovered behind the restaurant at 1532 Cassopolis St. by an employee at around 10 a.m. the following morning. The Elkhart County Homicide Unit was then called in to investigate.
According to court documents, Benitez-Tilley Jr., a former employee of the restaurant, was arrested after law enforcement reviewed video surveillance from the night of the murders and an employee of the restaurant was able to identify him from a still image.
During the investigation, police were told that Benitez-Tilley Jr. had visited the restaurant at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday to inquire about employment. He then allegedly left and returned to the restaurant later that evening, at which time he used a handgun to kill Carr and Smith.
Benitez-Tilley Jr. is currently charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted abuse of a corpse, a Level 6 felony.
For each of the two murder charges, Benitez-Tilley Jr. faces an advisory sentence of 55 years in prison, and the range of prison time is a minimum of 45 years and a maximum of 65 years. He can also be fined up to $10,000 per charge.
Given that the sentences for both murder charges can run consecutively, the maximum possible jail time Benitez-Tilley Jr. faces comes to 130 years.
As for the Level 6 felony charge, the advisory sentence is one year of jail time, with a minimum prison sentence of six months and a maximum of two and a half years. The charge can also include a fine of up to $10,000.
During Thursday’s pre-trial conference, Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker informed Judge Michael Christofeno that she is currently in the process of finalizing her discovery package, or the evidence she will be presenting in the case, and plans to provide the package to Benitez-Tilley Jr.’s attorney, Jeffrey Majerek, for review by early next week.
“I anticipate having that to him on Monday or Tuesday,” Becker said of the package. “I now have everything that I was looking for.”
Christofeno also took a moment Thursday to confirm Benitez-Tilley Jr.’s upcoming trial status conference and jury trail dates.
As planned, the trial status conference is currently scheduled for July 7, with the jury trial to follow Aug. 1.
GUILTY PLEA
Jonathan M.R. Gaby, 38, was found guilty of one count of dealing in methamphetamine in an amount of 10 or more grams, a Level 2 felony, as part of a plea bargain accepted by the court Thursday.
During the hearing, Christofeno accepted a motion filed by Gaby’s attorney, Nathaniel Henson, to withdraw Gaby’s previous plea of not guilty and enter a plea of guilty for the dealing of methamphetamine charge.
According to court documents, the charge stems from Gaby’s arrest in Elkhart County back in November of 2019, during which he was alleged to have been carrying methamphetamine with an intent to sell in an amount greater than 360 grams.
With the dealing charge, Gaby faces a recommended sentence of 22 years at the Indiana Department of Correction with six years suspended on reporting probation.
Two related Level 5 felony charges — carrying a handgun with a prior felony conviction and possession of cocaine in an amount less than 5 grams — were then dropped as part of the plea bargain.
Additionally, charges from two separate cases — one involving resisting law enforcement/disorderly conduct and one a failure to return to lawful detention — were also dropped as part of the plea bargain accepted Thursday.
It was also noted that the prosecution would not be filing habitual criminal offender enhancement charges against Gaby as a stipulation of the plea agreement.
Following acceptance of the plea agreement, Christofeno set Gaby’s sentencing date for April 14 and vacated his April 4 jury trial date.
SENTENCING
Derrick Smith, Elkhart, was sentenced Thursday on one count of possession of methamphetamine as part of a plea agreement previously accepted by the court.
According to court documents, Smith was arrested in Elkhart County back in August of 2020 on one count of possession of methamphetamine between 10 and 28 grams, a Level 4 felony, and one count of possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony. The second count was dropped as a stipulation of Smith’s plea agreement.
Prior to his sentencing, Smith was offered an opportunity to say a few words on his behalf.
“I have been doing the right thing, and everything is starting to go the right way,” Smith told the court. “I know what I’ve done is wrong, and I can only look to the future.”
Smith was sentenced to a total of 10 years at the Indiana Department of Correction with four years suspended and four years on reporting probation, per the plea agreement.
The six remaining years will in turn be served under alternative placement through Elkhart County Community Corrections at a level to be determined by ECCC, though the court recommended work release.
In addition, Smith was ordered to pay all relevant court costs, a $5,000 fine, which was then suspended, a $200 drug interdiction fee and $500 to reimburse the Elkhart County Public Defender Fund.
He was also ordered to provide a DNA sample at his cost and to have an addictions evaluation and follow-up treatment.
Smith will report to ECCC on March 23 to begin serving his sentence.
