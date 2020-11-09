GOSHEN — As the number of COVID-19 patients soar in local counties and throughout Indiana, a local doctor said Monday was the “most dangerous day” yet for the epidemic.
“Today is the most dangerous day of the epidemic so far for catching the coronavirus in Elkhart County,” said Dr. Dan Nafziger, Goshen Hospital chief medical officer and infectious disease specialist. “Over half the patients in our hospital are in isolation and the total number of patients in the hospital is at record levels. Some patients who need important surgeries are having their procedures delayed because COVID-19 patients are filling our intensive care unit beds. We’ve had to transfer some patients because we didn’t have enough beds. People who are sick still need to be able to come to our hospital if they need care.”
A record 44 patients being treated in the COVID-19 unit at Goshen Health. Forty-one of the patients have tested positive and three are awaiting test results, according to information from the hospital.
Nafziger pleaded with community members to take precautions.
“Please, please wear a mask when indoors, even at home if people outside your household or ‘pandemic bubble’ are present. Speak up if leaders of your church or social group want to meet indoors. There was promising news about a vaccine announced today, but it will still require all of us to work together until it is widely available. Stay home if you can, wear a mask if you can’t and do your best to protect your friends and family.”
Monday the Indiana State Health Department reported 4,213 new virus cases. That follows 4,206 cases Sunday, 4,959 cases Saturday and 4,628 cases Friday. The four-day stretch was the highest peak in Indiana’s pandemic numbers since the outbreak of the disease in March.
New virus cases in Elkhart County during the four-day stretch amounted to 1,340 with four new deaths.
Since March 11, Goshen Hospital has had 20,196 tests completed; 2,844 positive tests (14.3% positivity rate); 16,998 negative tests; 270 tests are outstanding; 437 admissions; 393 discharges; and 46 mortalities attributed to COVID-19.
The newest state surge has not yet been factored into the weekly cases per-100,000-residents statistic. The most current rate for that statistic dates to Nov. 1 and were, by county, Elkhart, 606; St. Joseph, 435; Marshall, 475; Kosciusko, 513; Noble, 316; and LaGrange, 174. There are approximately 206,000 people living in Elkhart County; 79,456 in Kosciusko County; 47,744 in Noble County; 39,614 in LaGrange County; 271,826 in St. Joseph County; and 46,258 in Marshall County.
TESTING SITE MOVES
One of the COVID-19 testing site in Elkhart County has moved. The site that was formerly at Concord Family Medicine, 25651 C.R. 20 in Elkhart has been relocated to Elkhart Family Physicians at 2115 W. Lexington Ave. in Elkhart.
Also, the Elkhart County Health Department has posted an updated list of testing sites at https://www.facebook.com/healtheducation.echd
For a list of testing sites in Indiana go to https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/2524.htm
