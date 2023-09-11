GOSHEN — Goshen city Deputy Mayor Mark Brinson was awarded the 2023 Ivan Brinegar Award by Accelerate Indiana Municipalities recently.
According to information provided by city officials, the organization honors individuals for outstanding achievement, successful innovation, and steady leadership in municipal government. The award is presented to an appointed municipal official with at least 10 years of city service who displays strong leadership, contributes to their community, and serves as a role model to residents and other municipal officials.
"I'm thankful and honored to accept this award,” Brinson said. “With that being said, I have to emphasize the importance of teamwork in building a successful, nationally recognized city. What makes it possible for communities like Goshen to shine is the number of dedicated staff, elected officials, and board members who all contribute to our shared community service mission."
The nomination came from former Goshen mayor Jeremy Stutsman.
“It was an honor that one of my final actions as mayor of Goshen was to nominate Deputy Mayor Mark Brinson for this award,” Stutsman said. “There’s no better choice for AIM or Indiana. Mark is a creative thinker and problem-solver, so I often called upon him to help with the most difficult projects. I am a better man for knowing Mark and Goshen is a better city because of him.”
Over his four-decade career, Brinson has been at the forefront of community planning and development within Elkhart County. His list of successful projects includes redeveloping brownfield sites, strengthening neighborhoods, supporting public education, building community pride, creating a home for the arts, expanding parks and placemaking, and driving economic prosperity, according to the statement. Brinson was the director of Planning and Development for the city of Elkhart, serving three mayoral administrations and guiding Elkhart through an era of growth. Brinson joined the Goshen team in 2008 and was quickly promoted to director of Community Development. In 2020, Stutsman appointed Brinson as Goshen’s first deputy mayor, a role he continues to hold with Mayor Gina Leichty.
Brinson, the news release states, has been key to Goshen’s advancement and helped the city earn such accolades as the Top 20 Safest Cities in Indiana, SolSmart Gold Award for Advancing Solar Energy, Green Project of the Year, and Indiana Community of the Year. Recently, Brinson has also been instrumental in Goshen’s success in attracting major housing projects, including affordable, workforce, and market-rate housing projects. When these projects are completed, Goshen will add approximately 1,900 housing to Goshen’s current 12,800 units.
Leichty credits Brinson’s success to his inspirational, never-say-quit leadership style. “Mark often works behind the scenes — but the impact of his work has a lasting, positive impact on our community,” she said. “What really sets Mark apart is his ability to pull the necessary stakeholders together and inspire them to tackle the most challenging projects. His ability to get buy-in and his determination to see things through has led to positive outcomes for our whole city.”