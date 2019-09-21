GOSHEN — Goshen Democratic candidates running in the upcoming Nov. 5 municipal election have committed to keeping their campaigns clean.
This week, the Democratic candidates for mayor, clerk-treasurer and several Goshen City Council seats signed their names to a 2019 Fair Campaign Pledge.
According to Democratic Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, who is running unopposed in his bid for reelection to his second term, the commitments outlined in the pledge are based upon models of ethics and responsibility from non-partisan voter rights and advocacy organizations, including the League of Women Voters.
“I am proud that the Democratic candidates have committed to fair, honest and civil campaigning for these important city positions serving the Goshen community,” Stutsman said of the pledge. “In doing so we invite all candidates to join us in making this pledge.”
The candidates making the pledge and the offices for which they are running include: Stutsman; Adam Scharf, clerk-treasurer; Julia King, City Council at-large; Charles Mumaw, City Council at-large; Jonathan Neufeld, City Council District 2; Jennifer Shell, City Council District 3; Megan Eichorn, City Council District 4; and Gilberto Pérez Jr., City Council District 5.
There are no Democratic candidates for City Court judge or council District 1.
REPUBLICAN PLEDGE
According to Republican at-large Goshen City Council member Brett Weddell, the Goshen Republicans seeking seats in the upcoming Nov. 5 municipal election also have plans to sign the pledge, and will likely be doing so sometime next week.
“The Republican candidates have not yet signed the Fair Campaign Pledge, but have committed to do so,” Weddell said in an email to The Goshen News Thursday evening. “We will soon be caucusing as a group, make plans on signing at that time.”
Additional information about the Republican candidates can be found by visiting wearegoshen.org.
