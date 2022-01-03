GOSHEN — On Saturday, Lincoln Avenue Cycling and Fitness in Goshen hosted the annual Ice Cycle Ride, with two trail options and about 30 participants in total.
One trail option was a five to ten mile mountain bike ride off the Millrace Trail through Dr. Larry Beachy Classified Forest, and the other was a paved trail option headed towards Jefferson Elementary along the Pumpkin Vine Trail.
“I know we have been hosting the event for at least seven years to the public,” said Chris Webster of Lincoln Avenue Cycling and Fitness. “It was originally started by a friend of the shop named Mike Sanders, as a fun ride for friends to start the year off right. Since then it has turned into a relaxed ride where participants commit to ride it every year no matter the conditions. We have had years where it is sunny and 50 degrees or conditions like last year where everything was beyond frigid, ice covered, and had multiple hilarious moments as we struggled through the Reith trails just south of Shanklin Park.”
“We advised people not to ride, but if I remember correctly about 20 people came out to endure the elements. In the past number of years Jesse Sensenig and Goshen Brewing have hosted a post ride celebration with chili and beverages.”
In past events there have been challenges the groups have overcome.
“Usually the weather,” multi-time participant Gina Webster stated on this point. “Today’s not too bad, but there have been some pretty cold and snowy rides.”
Once participants over came the first leg of the mountain bike trail and arrived to Dr. Larry Beachy Classified Forest, Webster provided a safety briefing, before the participants were able to free ride through the trails in Beachy Woods.
For some participants this year was their first time participating, and therefore they had the thrill of not knowing what to expect.
“I just started (biking) earlier this year around the fall time,” said first time participant Nick Williamson. “I’ve been getting interested and watching videos online and finally got the urge to talk to the guys here locally. From there we just picked out some bikes now we’re starting to ride some trails.
“Today we decided to come out to this group event and see how many people were showing up and participate and get some more exercise in. I don’t know what to expect, so, I think I’m most excited about what’s in store for us rather than something I’ve already kind of done before, I’m here for the surprises really.”
One participant describes the trail conditions for Saturday’s event.
“Very good, dry, clear, good trails,” said Jeremy Sutter. “I’ve done it three, four, or five times now, I’m not sure. I’ve had cold toes every year. Its the first of the year, get out and get on the bike. Get and do something enjoyable in the season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.