GOSHEN — The Goshen Community Relations Commission could soon have a new adviser.
During their meeting Monday, Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members authorized requests for proposals for CRC adviser services for 2020.
According to Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, the CRC is currently seeking to hire an adviser who would then consult with the CRC to help it fulfill its mission.
“So we’ll be posting this on our city website for anybody that is interested,” Stutsman said of the RFP. “We are looking for somebody that can offer additional services and help to our Community Relations Commission. We’ll be putting this out in several different areas of the community and online so, please, if you have any interest in it, make sure and get with the city.”
Created in 2004, the Goshen CRC is a group of volunteer residents appointed by the mayor and Goshen City Council with the goal of fostering a climate of positive community relationships and non-discrimination in which all Goshen residents enjoy equal opportunity for education, employment, access to public conveniences, accommodations and real property.
As part of their mission, the CRC’s members study and recommend to the council programs and policies aimed at enhancing communications and understanding among all residents of the community, while also developing and maintaining programs that build positive relations among the community and enhance problem-solving skills among residents throughout the community.
SCOPE OF SERVICES
Per the request, the individual ultimately chosen for the position of CRC Adviser will be required to perform the following tasks:
• Attend CRC monthly meetings;
• Provide support to CRC subcommittees;
• Provide leadership facilitation; and
• Provide event coordination/support.
“The CRC Adviser would report to the mayor and would be paid out of the CRC Budget,” the RFP states. “The city expects the successful applicant to dedicate 12 to 14 hours per month to the execution of services provided to the city. Compensation for services will be $500 per month based on the adviser devoting 12 hours per month to services to CRC, and $50 for preapproved hours devoted to adviser services over 12 hours per month.”
QUALIFICATIONS
According to the RFP, all people submitting proposals for the new position should have the following qualifications:
• Proven leadership skills and experience.
• Education and/or experience working with board development, conflict resolution, positive community building, leadership development, team building and/or related fields.
“Proposals will be reviewed by certain members of the Community Relations Commission and the mayor,” the RFP states. “Interviews may be scheduled with individuals submitting proposals.”
The RFP notes that once all submitted proposals have been evaluated, the evaluation committee will recommend the acceptance of a proposal, and the mayor will then negotiate a contract with the selected individual.
No deadline has been set for the RFP submittals.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved the promotion of Jonathan D. McKalips from the rank of patrol officer to the rank of sergeant with the Goshen Police Department.
• Approved the promotion of Tyler J. Thibodeaux from the rank of probationary firefighter to the rank of private first class with the Goshen Fire Department effective Feb. 11.
