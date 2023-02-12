GOSHEN — For longtime Goshen couple Chuck and Sandy Cheek, Tuesday will be quite a milestone.
“I’m thankful to God for giving us 60 years,” Sandy said Sunday.
The couple’s 60th wedding anniversary falls this week, on Valentine’s Day.
“We’re glad that we made that commitment,” Chuck said.
Originally from Aleppo (Sandy) and Graysville (Chuck), both in western Pennsylvania, the two met each other their freshman year at West Greene High School, which is about the size of Fairfield or Jimtown, Chuck said. The couple relocated to Winona Lake in 1963, where Chuck attended Grace College after leaving the Army.
“Those are places that are somewhat the size of Emma,” Chuck said, comparing their hometowns to the town in LaGrange County.
They moved to Goshen in 1966, where Chuck went to work for Goshen Community Schools, both as a U.S. history teacher as well as a football, wrestling and track coach. He was with GCS for 36 years, and is now in his sixth term as an Elkhart Township trustee.
Sandy attended Grace College for one semester, then became a stay-at-home mom for their son, Joe. She later became a self-employed Tupperware consultant for a total of 55 years. She also played piano and organ for Grace Community Church, where they have both been members for 56 years.
The couple got married at age 18.
“We basically grew up together,” he said.
Chuck reflected on how faith has been central to their lives.
“I accepted Christ as my Savior at 18,” he said. “I made the commitment to Christ and to her. We’ve learned to forgive and respect each other a lot. We have been very blessed.”
Sandy also believes faith is central.
“God has to be the foundation,” she said. “That’s about the size of it.”
They couple has two granddaughters, Brittany and Jesse, and their grandson Trevor, who is deceased. They also have two great-grandchildren, AnnaBelle and Greyson.
“He’s an active little boy,” Chuck said of their great-grandson. “He likes monster trucks.”
Chuck added that to celebrate Tuesday, they plan to go out to dinner at Heinnies in Elkhart, and later in the winter or early spring, take a trip to Sarasota, Florida.