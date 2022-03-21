GOSHEN — Goshen City Council members Monday hit the pause button on a proposal calling for the construction of a large apartment complex just south of Goshen High School.
During their meeting, council members voted unanimously to table a request by Ariel Cycleworks LLC that if approved would lay the foundation for the planned development of the former Western Rubber brownfield site located at 620 E. Douglas St.
After numerous questions and concerns were raised from council and community members alike, the decision to table was made in order to allow more time for review, discussion and public comment regarding the proposal.
Central to the plan is construction of approximately 145 market rate and entry-level apartment units, as well as approximately 4,000 square feet of commercial space, a majority of which would be reserved for a coffee shop. Total investment is projected at about $31 million.
According to Becky Hutsell, redevelopment director for the city, the proposed plan accounts for the site’s condition as a brownfield, and incorporates extensive green infrastructure to address the lack of stormwater connection within the area.
In addition, she noted that the plan has been designed to prohibit ingress/egress onto Plymouth Avenue and to provide connection to the Ninth Street trail way.
The main items being requested in the proposed agreement include:
1. Issuance of a $4.42 million-dollar Economic Development Revenue Bond with a 100% TIF pledge until the bond is repaid, but no later than 25 years;
2. City support for the developer’s $5 million READI grant application to the South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership; and
3. Development of a site-specific TIF district for the project, which requires the parcel to be removed from the city’s existing Consolidated River Race TIF and established as its own per the draft TIF policy that is currently being reviewed and revised by the TIF Policy Committee. Standard support is recommended to be limited to a 75% TIF pledge for a term not to exceed 20 years unless extenuating circumstances exist.
With its tabling Monday, the request will now move forward for consideration at the council’s April 18 meeting.
