GOSHEN — It looks like next year won’t see a major pay bump for Goshen’s mayor after all.
During their meeting Tuesday evening, council members approved on second and final reading an ordinance establishing the 2020 compensation for elected city officials.
But in a change from the council’s Aug. 6 meeting, where the ordinance was amended and then passed on first reading to include a significant pay bump for the mayor’s position, Tuesday’s ordinance as approved on second and final reading no longer included that pay increase.
After concerns were raised by some on the council that it may be worth taking some extra time to look at the pay scales of all city employees in the form of an official pay scale study, rather than just looking at a pay bump for the mayor. Councilman Brett Weddell — who during the council’s Aug. 6 meeting had put forward the amendment calling for the pay bump — entered a second amendment Tuesday calling for that pay increase to be removed.
The council’s members agreed, and the amendment removing the salary boost was passed in a vote of 6-0 in favor, with one “Pass” by Councilman Doug Nisley.
With the amendment approved, the council then went on to unanimously approve the ordinance as amended on second and final reading.
ELECTED OFFICIALS
As approved on final reading Tuesday, the mayor will receive a bi-weekly salary in 2020 of $3,593, a bump of $88 from the bi-weekly salary of $3,505 approved for 2019. Had the proposed pay increase been approved, the mayor would have been looking at a bi-weekly salary of $3,847 for 2020.
Next up were the clerk-treasurer, who will receive a bi-weekly salary of $2,738, up $67 from the $2,671 approved for 2019; the judge, who will receive a bi-weekly salary of $1,968, up $48 from the $1,920 approved for 2019; and the seven city council members, who will receive bi-weekly salaries of $573, up $14 from the $559 approved for 2019.
The ordinance also noted that the mayor, clerk-treasurer and judge must enroll in the city’s group health insurance plan, where the city will pay 80 percent of the total cost, or $333.74, and the mayor, clerk-treasurer and judge pay 20 percent of the cost, or $83.43.
City Council members are not eligible to enroll in the city’s group health insurance plan, as they are considered to be employees working 1,300 hours or less per year, and thus do not qualify for coverage.
FIRE DEPARTMENT EMPLOYEES
Also approved on final reading Tuesday were the 2020 compensation agreements for city fire and police department employees.
As approved, the fire chief would receive a bi-weekly salary of $3,182.05, up $77.61 from the $3,104.44 approved for 2019; and the assistant fire chief would receive a bi-weekly salary of $2,972.41, up $72.50 from the $2,899.91 approve in 2019.
Other fire department employees and their approved salaries include: certified chief inspector, who will receive $31.68 per hour, up from $30.91 for 2019; chief inspector, who will receive $29.29 per hour, up from $28.58 for 2019; inspector I, who will receive $26.89 per hour, up from $26.23 for 2019; inspector II, who will receive $25.31 per hour, up from $24.69 for 2019; battalion chief, who will receive $25.36 per hour, up from $24.74 for 2019; captain and ambulance captain, who will receive $21.41 per hour, up from $20.89 for 2019; lieutenant and ambulance lieutenant, who will receive $20.29 per hour, up from $19.79 for 2019; sergeant, who will receive $19.11 per hour, up from $18.64 for 2019; private, who will receive $18.60 per hour, up from $18.15 for 2019; and probationary private, who will receive $17.78 per hour, up from $17.35 for 2019.
POLICE DEPARTMENT EMPLOYEES
A breakdown of the salaried police positions and their approved 2020 base wages as approved on final reading include: police chief, who will receive a bi-weekly salary of $3,162.45, up $77.13 from the $3,085.32 approved for 2019; assistant police chief, who will receive a bi-weekly salary of $2,951.81, up $72 from the $2,879.81 approved for 2019; and division chief, who will receive a bi-weekly salary of $2,698.94, up $65.83 from the $2,633.11 approved for 2019.
Other non-salaried police department employees and their approved salaries include: captain, who will receive $30 per hour, up from $29.27 for 2019; lieutenant, school resource officer and detective, who will receive $27.28 per hour, up from $26.61 for 2019; sergeant, who will receive $25.73 per hour, up from $25.10 for 2019; patrol officer, who will receive $24.58 per hour, up from $23.98 for 2019; and probationary patrol officer, who will receive $23.67 per hour, up from $23.10 for 2019.
The civilian secretary position at the police department will make $21.05 per hour, up from $20.54 for 2019.
RESERVE POLICE OFFICERS
According to the compensation agreement approved for GPD reserve officers Tuesday, Goshen reserve police officers are considered unpaid volunteers, and thus are not considered employees of the city. As such, they do not receive a salary, though they are provided a uniform allowance, court appearance compensation and duty-related illness or injury compensation.
John Kline can be reached at john.kline@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 315.
