GOSHEN — A plan to increase Elkhart County’s stormwater user fee continued its march forward Monday during a meeting of the Goshen City Council.
At the meeting, the council’s members approved on first reading an ordinance calling for an increase to the stormwater user fee assessed biannually on county property tax bills. The ordinance will now move forward for a second, final vote during the council’s Jan. 23 meeting.
According to Jason Kauffman, stormwater coordinator for the city, Goshen is part of the Greater Elkhart County Stormwater Partnership, which oversees the stormwater user fee. Composed of the governments of the city of Elkhart, the city of Goshen, Elkhart County and the town of Bristol, the partnership is “a cooperative effort to implement the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) plan” of the four governmental entities, the board’s website notes.
Established in 2006 at a rate of $1.25 per month, or $15 per year, the stormwater user fee goes toward funding the work of the partnership in helping to implement the MS4 plan.
As designed, each member of the partnership gets a say in setting the amount of the stormwater user fee, and all must agree and pass legislation within their respective governments before the user fee can be increased.
The partnership’s stormwater user fee has not been increased since its establishment in 2006, and as such is currently one of the lowest in the region, and well below the state average of $5.74 a month, or $68.88 per year.
Given that the fee rate has never been adjusted, Kauffman noted that the partnership recently approached advisory CPA firm Baker Tilly to conduct a stormwater user fee assessment. Per that assessment, the partnership as a whole currently brings in about $2.6 million annually in stormwater user fees, while its annual funding needs come to about $3.7 million — a $1.1 million shortfall.
As such, the firm recommended raising the stormwater user fee to $3 a month, which in turn would meet the requirements for each stormwater department to move forward with the various projects they have planned for their communities.
As proposed, the plan would be to gradually increase the user fee to $3 per month over three phases beginning with the billing in the calendar years of 2023, 2026 and 2029. That change would increase the county’s annual $15 stormwater fee to $22.05 in 2023, $29.10 in 2026 and finally $36.10 in 2029.
“This came to us from the partnership advisory board, which has one person from each entity on that board. They worked with Baker Tilly, they worked through all these numbers, and this wouldn’t be before us if the appointed representatives on that board didn’t support this coming to us,” Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said of the proposal. “So, all entities have supported this through their staff or their representative, and now it’s to the elected officials to make the decisions. A ‘No’ vote tonight will kill this for every community involved, and a yes vote will allow it to keep going to see what other communities are going to do with it.”
According to Kauffman, the Elkhart County Council on Dec. 10 voted to table the ordinance until the other partnership entities approve their respective ordinances. The Elkhart County Board of Commissioners in turn voted 2-1 on Dec. 12 to approve the ordinance, while the Bristol Town Council on Dec. 15 voted to affirm the current fee structure until the other partners have approved their ordinances. Lastly, the Elkhart City Council is currently set to vote on the ordinance in January.
“I think it’s important for residents,” council member Megan Eichorn, D-District 4, said in voicing her support for the increase. “Over the past year we’ve been seeing a lot of presentations from the Environmental Resilience Department and the Stormwater Department about the ever-increasing need for us to really look toward the future, and what our climate is doing, and how it’s changing, and how we are getting more and more large water, large rain events, and how our city responds to that. And we cannot continue at $1.25 a month. It’s just not feasible if we want to be able to get some of these things done."
Council member Doug Nisley, R-District 2, disagreed — at least when it came to the request’s timing.
“I just can’t vote to raise a fee at this time because of what our economy is doing,” Nisley said. “I have people in my district that has talked to me and say, ‘We’re having trouble paying for our groceries. We’re having trouble paying our utilities, and now you want to raise another fee.’ And that fee probably is not going to bother any one of us in this room, but it is the small guy that we have to start looking at, and making sure that we’re taking care of them too."
For her part, council member Julia King, D-At Large, said that while she appreciates Nisley’s concerns about raising fees, she sees the fee increase as something that will benefit everyone — the small guy included.
“These dollars are intended — and I would say it’s a relatively modest amount — that when everybody pools together, they are intended to help everyone, including the little person who may have drainage issues and stormwater-related issues,” King said. “So, I guess that’s where I am, just remembering that the dollars are communal dollars to help a shared problem, and that’s kind of what we’re here for.”
In the end, a majority of the council’s members agreed enough to at least move the ordinance forward for additional review, and the fee increase request was approved on first reading in a vote of 5-1 in favor. Voting for the increase were council members Eichorn; King; Donald Riegsecker, R-District 1; Matt Schrock, R-District 3; and Brett Weddell, R-At Large. Nisley was the sole “No” vote.
Commission member Gilberto Pérez Jr., D-District 5, was absent from Monday’s meeting and thus did not enter a vote.
“I don’t think any of us want to do this,” Mayor Stutsman added of the fee increase prior to Monday’s vote. “It’s not about wanting to raise the fee, but it’s about being in a position where I think we’ve proven the case we need to.”
Following its passage on first reading, the council’s members then voted unanimously to postpone the second, final vote on the ordinance until the council’s Jan. 23 meeting in order to allow more time for the council and public to review the request.