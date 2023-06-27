GOSHEN — Cherry Creek Development Project will receive 100% of the Southeast Housing Tax Increment Finance District’s dollars for the next 20 years, to be solely used for public infrastructure and in return the south side of Goshen will see some much needed housing and retail growth.
The approval from the Goshen City Council Monday night was not without discussion. About 15 people spoke in support of the development receiving 100% of the TIF. Goshen Schools’ Assistant Superintendent Alan Metcalfe said the school system hopes to see more students and money as a result of the development. State legislators Joanna King and Doug Miller said this is the type of development Indiana needs in its housing crisis. One speaker suggested the heating and cooling systems be looked at to make them more sustainable using geothermal heating and air conditioning.
Overall, no one was against the project or the use of TIF monies, although the idea of committing 100% of those TIF funds for the next 20 years to one project was unsettling to some. Some of that concern came from a letter issued by former mayor Jeremy Stutsman that was referenced repeatedly.
That discussion led to a request from councilman Gilberto Perez: generating some extra numbers to see what the cost to the city budget would be down the road. Redevelopment Director Becky Hutsell said she could use the analysis her department uses for annexations to give a quick approximation. Council members did not want to delay the project by waiting weeks for numbers because a whole construction season could be missed.
The council passed the agreement with 6 yes votes and 1 pass from Perez.
TIF EXPLANATION
As for the TIF, originally, the council was considering using 75% for a 25-year bonding period. But then state lawmakers changed the legislation in May to make residential TIFs expire 20 years from the date of the first debt obligation. Hutsell explained that because the city had not issued any debt, the new legislation overruled in this project and the TIF will expire in 20 years.
“This legislation change has created a significant reduction in the available bond capacity as the last five years of the project would be when the project is likely fully built out and generating the most revenue for repayment,” Hutsell explained in her notes to the council.
The most recent public infrastructure estimates for just Phase 1 of the two-phase project were roughly $31 million. According to the accounting firm Baker Tilly’s estimates, a 20-year term with 5% interest would result in the developer covering between $7 million to $13 million of the infrastructure costs depending on the reimbursement level.
Council President Brett Weddell pointed out, Cherry Creek LLC is basically giving the city a $7 million gift with the 100% option. The city is getting $31 million in infrastructure at a cost of $24 million, he said.
CHERRY CREEK
This mixed-use development project is located on the north side of the Waterford Mills Parkways between Regent Street and Dierdorff Road. There is an additional 11.2 acres of land on the southwest corner of the parkway and Regent that is included in the project.
Tonya Detweiler, CEO at Blue Diamond Communities and Cherry Creek LLC, laid out parts of the project for the council, including amenities calling it the “Cherry Creek Lifestyle.” She’s banking on it being attractive to the nearly 24,000 workers who commute into Goshen daily.
In her meetings with the public and neighbors, Detweiler said there is a strong interest in having a walkable and bikeable community, especially in children being able to walk to Prairie View Elementary School without having to be on roads.
Greenspace and water are also important features of the plan. Instead of 1,600-plus homes, she suggested dropping that number to 1,400 and including more greenspace in the plans. The design would also allow for a leash-free dog park, pickleball courts, stocked fishing ponds, more trails that connect to Goshen existing trails, an outdoor pavilion, a splash pad and rooftop seating on top of the condos.
With the council’s approval concerning the TIF monies, Detweiler said she would immediately get the process started by contacting the engineering and architectural group Abonmarche Tuesday. The plan is to enter the bid phase and award contracts in the fall and begin grading. Construction can then begin on Phase 1. Cherry Creek also asked that if the development is quicker than planned and the bond can be repaid early, that the TIF pledge continue until either all public infrastructure costs are repaid or the TIF expires. The agreement reads that the risk is on the developer.
For Phase 2, which is expected to begin in 2028, the goal will be to pursue a low-interest loan through the Indiana Finance Authority — a Revolving Loan Fund — for the public infrastructure. The agreement reads: “The goal is to pursue this funding for existing residential TIF and establish it again as its own, but we’re holding off as we’re hopeful the residential TIF lifespan may go back to 25 years. The commission can then pledge that future TIF revenue as a repayment source for the loan.”
Also, the agreement reads that the Redevelopment Commission will commit to funding an additional $1.5 million toward infrastructure costs within the residential TIF area to cover the gap between what the bond can fund and the total public infrastructure cost. Projects include: Cherry Creek Trailway construction — about $600,000 or so; an entranceway into the subdivision from Waterford Mills Parkway; and an entranceway into the subdivision from Regent Street.
The trail will connect with the Winona Trail behind Bethany Christian Schools.
New Mayor Gina Leichty gave a summary at the end of the discussion.
“I certainly appreciated receiving the correspondence from Jeremy in this matter, and I think he posed some very important questions that our staff had to grapple with and the council members have had to grapple with,” she said. “It’s been an interesting week to jump in and see this team in action, and I have certainly appreciated the thoroughness of the debate and the very careful considerations that you’ve all brought in making this decision. And I am confident that we will continue to be very conscientious about the contribution that’s being made to public service and to our infrastructure. I’m also excited about the opportunity to see this project come to fruition.”