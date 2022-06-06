GOSHEN — Plans for the construction of a large apartment complex in the 600 block of East Douglas Street hit a wall Monday during a meeting of the Goshen City Council.
At the meeting, council members voted 4-3 along party lines to deny a request by the Goshen Department of Redevelopment, AP Development LLC and Jones Petrie Rafinski for a rezoning from Industrial M-1 to Residential R-3 and a PUD preliminary site plan needed in order for the proposed apartment complex to move forward, effectively killing the project.
The property in question is located at 620 E. Douglas St., which is also known as the former Western Rubber Inc. manufacturing site. The property includes approximately 355 feet of frontage on Douglas Street and Plymouth Avenue, approximately 478 feet of frontage on 10th Street, and contains approximately 3.93 acres.
Central to the proposed project was construction of approximately 136 market-rate and entry-level apartment units divided among five buildings, as well as approximately 5,150 square feet of commercial/institutional space, a portion of which has been proposed for use as a coffee shop.
Total investment for the project had been projected at about $31 million.
COMMUNITY PUSHBACK
Goshen Plan Commission members during their May 17 meeting voted narrowly to forward Monday’s request on to the council with a favorable recommendation, though not before hearing some significant pushback from some of the neighborhood’s residents.
Of those who came forward to share concerns regarding the project during the May 17 meeting, one of the most prominent involved concerns about inadequate parking in the neighborhood, and how that might be adversely impacted by the addition of a large new apartment complex.
Other issues raised included concerns about increased traffic in the area should the development be approved, proximity to noisy railroad tracks and factories, concerns about how stormwater will be handled, potential impacts to the nearby Gleason Industrial Products facility, and just general concern that the site is note the right location for such a project.
Many of those same concerns would be raised again during Monday’s meeting, with a large majority of those who chose to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting calling for the council to deny the request — calls that a majority of the council’s members would ultimately heed.
RIGHT PROJECT, WRONG PLACE
When discussion of the request finally came back around to the council, some on the council noted that while they felt the overall project was a good one, the scope and density of the development was just too large for the proposed site.
“The project looks like it could be a good project, but it’s just too big for this area,” said council member Doug Nisley, R-District 2. “I mean, we’re talking a four-story building that’s probably close to — or over — 50-foot tall, if you think of that along Plymouth Avenue. That’s going to shadow everything else that’s there.
“I think the neighbors have brought a good fight against it,” he added of those who have spoken out against the project. “They’ve spoke how they feel. They’ve lived there quite some time, a lot of them, and I think we need to respect that.”
There were others, however, who felt that the benefits of adding new city housing options, particularly given the extreme housing shortage currently facing the city, was worth some of the potential inconveniences that such a new development might bring to the surrounding neighborhood.
“We need housing,” said council member Megan Eichorn, D-District 4, who was among those to voice support for the project. “While I fully respect the opinions and the feelings of the neighborhood, there are other people coming from the neighborhood that are in agreement with it.
“I also see the negative effects of not having enough housing in our community, and I think we need it, and we need to allow for this apartment complex to go through,” she added. “We absolutely need housing, and I’m excited for this project.”
In the end, though, a majority of the council’s members came down on the side of denial, and a motion to approve the requested rezoning and PUD preliminary site plan was narrowly defeated in a vote of 4-3 against passage.
Voting against approval were council members Nisley; Donald Riegsecker, R-District 1; Matt Schrock, R-District 3; and Brett Weddell, R-At Large.
Voting for approval of the request were council members Eichorn; Gilberto Pérez Jr., D-District 5; and Julia King, D-At Large.