GOSHEN — The Goshen Housing Authority is officially no more.
Goshen City Council members Tuesday passed an ordinance dissolving the Goshen Housing Authority, which had been dogged for years by the fallout from a 2010 financial scandal involving upward of $1 million in misspent GHA funds.
Tuesday’s action was not an unexpected move on the part of the council, as housing authority members had actually announced their decision to dissolve their board of directors back in July of 2018. The council in turn approved a preliminary resolution stating their intent to dissolve the authority in June.
With the change, the authority’s clients are now solely in the hands of the North Central Indiana Housing Authority — formerly the Warsaw Housing Authority — which has been providing oversight for the Goshen authority since the scandal came to light.
“This is our final step,” Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said of Tuesday’s ordinance. “As everybody is aware, there was past doings in the housing authority that created a large amount of debt that needed to be repaid. And after many years of Mayor (Allan) Kauffman trying to figure things out, and this group trying to figure things out, too, we were never able to do that with HUD. So, to be able to move forward, Warsaw took over our housing authority.”
AUDIT ISSUES
At the heart of the council’s decision to dissolve is a 2013 audit of the GHA by the Department of Housing and Urban Development Office of Inspector General.
In August 2014, the OIG released results of that audit, which essentially demanded up to $1.01 million in funds be repaid to HUD due to alleged inappropriate use of funds and not complying with regulations.
Such allegations date back as far as 2010, when the agency came under scrutiny for not being able to pay its bills, inappropriate loans to employees and questionable use of the agency’s credit card. As a result of those allegations, then-GHA Administrator Bob Brenneman was fired, with the remainder of his staff soon to follow.
An investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police reportedly uncovered a significant number of questionable expenditures, including a payment to two staff members for a trip to Hawaii for them and their two children.
The GHA had been slowly recovering since the scandal, however, due in large part to the board’s decision in 2011 to contract with the Warsaw Housing Authority to manage the agency. Even so, the issues surrounding the misspent funds continued to dog the authority, to the point where authority board members decided drastic measures needed to happen, up to and including dissolution of the board.
Prior to the decision to dissolve the authority, Stutsman said he attempted to negotiate a modified repayment schedule for the misspent funds, though he was rebuffed, as HUD would only accept full repayment — something he said the city was not in a position to do.
“If everybody remembers correctly, we had voted to offer HUD $500,000 of the $1.1 or $1.3 million that was owed as a settlement, and they never accepted that,” Stutsman said. “And just so everybody is clear, too, this was never a debt that the city owed. It wasn’t the city that created this issue. But it was Goshen Housing Authority's. So, there were several avenues, and discussions, and a multitude of ideas that came out, and HUD was just never happy with any of them. If I were HUD, I would have taken $578,000 over $0, but ... I don’t know.”
NO REAL CHANGE
Even with the decision to dissolve, Stutsman reminded the council’s members that nothing has really changed for the authority’s Goshen clients, as those clients have already been working through the Milford office, home of the former Warsaw Housing Authority and now the North Central Indiana Housing Authority, since 2011.
“As far as everybody that’s on the program, just as a reminder, nothing changed for them,” Stutsman said. “The people that were currently on the program, they’re still going to Milford — which is where they were going when we were running the program — for all of their vouchers and paperwork and everything.”
In the wake of the Goshen authority’s closing, Stutsman noted that Warsaw Mayor Joseph Thallemer has agreed to appoint one member from Goshen to sit on the Warsaw authority’s board to specifically oversee its Goshen clients.
“Our appointment will be included in the next meeting,” Stutsman said of the new board member. “And it’s actually going to be Mayor Thallemer’s appointment, but he’s going to honor whoever the mayor of Goshen suggests it should be.”
Prior to Tuesday’s vote, council member Brett Weddell thanked the most recent members of the authority’s board for their efforts in trying to get the authority’s past HUD issues resolved.
“I just think we should again thank the members of the housing authority board who worked very, very diligently to try and get this thing righted. And I think they did, but things were out of their control,” Weddell said. “I know they worked very, very hard, and I think the end result here is about as good as it can be.”
Council member Julia Gautsche offered a similar sentiment.
“It was a difficult process, and they tried hard to get us through that,” she said.
Motions to approve the ordinance officially dissolving the Goshen Housing Authority were passed unanimously on both first and second readings.
