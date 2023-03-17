GOSHEN — Shanklin Park pool is nearly 50 years old and the wear and tear is finally to a point where city officials are looking at either extensive repairs or completely replacing it.
Council members met with Park Department leaders and representatives of HWC Engineering of Indianapolis Friday morning for a public workshop to learn about the state of the pool area and what options are available if the city wants to keep a public pool operating.
The overall preliminary consensus among council members was if they were going to spend millions to redo the pool, they would want the option of basically a new facility on the same footprint. Yet no official decision has been made, and council members will be looking at funding options first.
HWC Engineering’s Senior Project Manager Jonathan Smith explained that the pool’s existing conditions include: the pool membrane is past its lifespan, the vessel concrete is showing signs of wear (they can feel crunching under the membrane), the pool gutter system needs replaced, mechanical and piping systems need upgrades, the filtration system needs upgrades in the wading and toddler pools, the concrete deck and the deck drainage needs repairs or replacement, the pool slides are past their lifespan, the mechanical building needs upgrading, the bathhouse needs improvements and the concessions building needs rebuilt.
The current pool has a capacity of 625 patrons, is 7,500 square feet and about 2,000 square feet is dedicated to diving and slides. The pool is also in a floodplain and is built on a higher elevation to avoid floodwaters, which limits the expansion of the site, Smith said.
There are three pools currently at the site and each one should be on a separate system, according to Indiana code.
A committee comprised of Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, Deputy Mayor Mark Brinson, Park Superintendent Tanya Heyde, Park Maintenance Director Kevin Yoder, Director of Public Works Dustin Sailor, City Council member Julia King, City Council member Matt Schrock and Rotary Club of Goshen member Lynn Morris has done the preliminary work on reviewing existing conditions and reviewing preliminary concepts and costs.
Those were presented by Smith.
OPTION 1 — What can be done to the existing pool to bring it up to code and make it more functional?
This would cost in the range of $4-4.5 million. Smith said they would not know for sure what would be needed as the repairs revealed themselves. He did not recommend that option because of the hidden costs and it would only help the pool limp along for the next 10 to 15 years.
OPTION 2 — What can be done within the existing footprint and with the existing structures?
This option would have a budget range of $9-9.5 million.
The upgrades would include a “beach entrance” to the pool with a 42-inch depth for the activity pool, increased shade area, upgrades to the mechanics, a pavilion, and area for larger groups, expansion of the entrance to concessions, and a slide tower, plus an inclusive play feature, cabanas, a water walk play feature and renovations to the existing buildings and more.
OPTION 3 — What can be done if we reimagine the entire pool facility?
This option has a budget range of $12-12.5 million.
The company would take everything out and start over, reorienting the entrance and increasing capacity to about 1,000 people.
Features would include a beach entry and activity pool of 42-inches deep, a slide tower, a play feature, a water walk play feature and toddler bay, plus more shaded areas, a café area, a lounge area, cabanas, and entry plaza, new administration and concessions buildings, a bathhouse, and a new mechanical building.
And even though all options are within the footprint of the current site, HWC will still need to go through the permit process with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources since it is in a floodplain. That process can take at least six months, HWC’s Cory Whitesell, planning and landscaping architecture director, said.
Mayor Stutsman said the committee knows that Option 3 is the best, but the price tag is higher.
Having the city pay for all of it is not something the mayor or other city officials at the meeting were considering. They will be looking at a variety of ways to raise funds.
Some of the funding options include grants, fundraising, bonds and Indiana's Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) funds.
Stutsman floated the idea of possibly getting the process started by loaning money from the electric utility or Major Moves funds and then paying it back.
He added that donations by the Rotary Club is the reason the city has a pool in the first place and that they have included the Rotary in this process out of respect for that donation.
“We will keep their name at this location,” he said.
Council president Brett Weddell is also on the Rotary Board and said the club definitely wants to participate but it doesn’t have the money to do heavy funding.
“We’re going to do what we can,” he said.
Whitesell said that the pool should have a business plan, which can be developed as the process goes along. But that plan would be good to show potential donors as they are being asked for money.
He also added that communities the size of Goshen are continuing to have community pools as an amenity.
“I think most of us who grew up in Goshen don’t know Goshen without a pool,” Weddell said, adding that he sees the pool as a way for children to get outside more and enjoy some fresh air.
Stutsman pointed out that on days where cooling sites are needed, people are allowed to use the pool for free just to cool down in a fun way.
“I would hate to see us lose one of our amenities,” Stutsman added.
As for a timeline, it would take 12 to 14 months to complete the pool. So if the city wanted to have it open for Memorial Day of 2025, the design would need to be started by late spring or early summer this year, bids in the spring of 2024 and the pool closed for the 2024 season. The DNR permits would also need to be issued.
The council talked for a bit about whether to start sooner rather than later, or wait so they can do fundraising first.
“The more conservative side of me is saying to take the spring and summer and fundraise,” Stutsman said.
Nothing was decided, but the discussion will continue.
Stutsman said he would like to work with Goshen College on an Eli Lilly grant that could be used to fund at least part of the pool project. And the committee can work on putting together a business plan to show donors as well.