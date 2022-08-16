GOSHEN — A new redistricting plan has been chosen for the city of Goshen.
During their meeting Monday evening, Goshen City Council members voted on second, final reading to approve an ordinance which redraws the council’s five districts in an attempt to equalize their respective populations.
Monday’s action comes after council members back in March voted to form a nonpartisan redistricting committee tasked with coming up with options for how best to redraw the council’s five districts as required by the state following the 2020 Census.
Making up the committee’s voting members were Jenny Clark, David Daugherty, Shawn Miller, Everett Thomas and Bradd Weddell. The committee’s non-voting members included council member Julia King, City Attorney Bodie Stegelmann, council member Brett Weddell and Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman.
Also serving as subcommittee members were Bradd Weddell, Thomas, Stegelmann and Deputy Mayor Mark Brinson.
The full committee met a total of four times, June 3, June 17, June 30 and July 15. The subcommittee then met an additional three times, June 9, June 14 and July 17.
Following the subcommittee’s final meeting, council members during their July 18 meeting were presented with a total of four redistricting options.
Option 3 was ultimately chosen as the council’s plan of choice, with council members voting to approve the plan on first reading during their Aug. 1 meeting, and on second, final reading during Monday’s meeting.
OPTION 3
According to the most recent census data, the city of Goshen currently boasts a population of 34,517 residents.
As currently drawn, the council’s district makeup lists District 1 as the largest population at 8,105, while District 2 has 7,034, District 3 had 6,149, District 4 has 6,319 and District 5 had 6,910.
With that spread, there is an overall percentage difference of 31.81% between the council’s largest and smallest districts — well above the recommendation for keeping that spread to 10% or less.
Under Option 3, the council’s districts will be redrawn with the following population numbers: District 1 — 6,984; District 2 — 6,988; District 3 — 7,058; District 4 — 6,813; and District 5 — 6,674.
That spread will result in an overall percentage difference of just 5.75% between the largest and smallest districts, with a total of seven precinct splits.
NONPARTISAN PROCESS
Prior to Monday’s vote, redistricting committee member Everett Thomas took a few moments to praise what he described as the committee’s nonpartisan process for crafting and presenting the various redistricting options to the council.
“I can assure you that although we do end up splitting one precinct more than we have currently, there is no partisan wrangling with these districts, and no gerrymandering,” Thomas told the council. “And I think we came up with the best number for deviation, deviation being the difference between the highest number of people in a district and the lowest number.
“So, I recommend this to you with all confidence,” he added, “and hope that you will again — as you did two weeks ago — vote unanimously to support scenario number three.”
In the end, the council’s members agreed, though not before some discussion regarding the decision to use Bradd Weddell, brother of Council President Brett Weddell, R-At Large, to head up the council’s redistricting process.
Bradd, who currently serves as president of the Goshen school board, had previously been tasked with heading up the redistricting process for Goshen Community Schools — one of the primary reasons why some on the council felt he would be a good fit for the council’s redistricting process.
However, others on the council — most notably council member Julia King, D-At Large — had during previous meetings voiced some concerns about the appropriateness of choosing a council member’s sibling to be a part of the council’s redistricting process.
“I’m going to make the same comment I made last time: I would not have chosen for a sitting council member’s relative to be a part of that committee,” King said prior to Monday’s vote. “But I experienced Bradd as professional, and personable, and was grateful for what he did.”
For his part, council member Don Riegsecker, R-District 1, said he chose Bradd to be a part of the council’s redistricting process simply because of his recent experience and success with heading up the GCS redistricting process — partisan reasons, he said, did not come into play with the decision.
“Bradd Weddell was my choice because of what he did with the Goshen school system,” Riegsecker said. “This was simple enough that the city council could have done this probably by themselves. So, Bradd really had no bearing being the brother of Council President Brett Weddell. And I chose him because of what I saw at the school. And if you’re not taking D’s and R’s into consideration, it really doesn’t matter.”
ABOUT THE COUNCIL
The Goshen City Council is made up of five district representatives and two at-large representatives, while the mayor acts as presiding officer.
The council is the legislative body of Goshen, meaning it can pass, amend, or rescind local ordinances. The mayor may vote only to break a tie.
The council also serves as Goshen’s fiscal body, with responsibility for approving the annual budget and other financial agreements involving the city. The council is also responsible for appointing members to various commissions and boards.
All council legal authority is collective, rather than individual, with council members only able to set policy together with a majority vote. Council terms are four years, with no term limits.
The current council makeup is as follows: Donald Riegsecker, R-District 1; Doug Nisley, R-District 2; Matt Schrock, R-District 3; Megan Eichorn, D-District 4; Gilberto Perez Jr., D-District 5; Julia King, D-At Large; and Brett Weddell, R-At Large.