GOSHEN — A loan for a Lacasa/Oaklawn housing project and the revision of stormwater user fees ordinance were both approved by the Goshen City Council Monday night.
The Lacasa/Oaklawn loan was significantly different than when it was originally presented Jan. 25.
Instead of $500,000, the loan would be for $250,000 after some reimagining of how the water and sewer line systems would be installed on the Oaklawn campus.
Oaklawn wants to build up to six eight-unit apartment buildings for supportive housing for its clients over the next 10 years. Goshen will be partially funding the water and sewer utility infrastructure improvements.
The loan would be forgiven if all of the units are built. With completion of the first of the buildings, the city will forgive $100,000. Another $100,000 will be forgiven with the completion of the third eight-unit building. And then at the completition of he sixth and final eight-unit building, the city will forgive the remaining principal amount of $50,000.
One of the more significant differences is that the repayment in this version of the ordinance would be repaid using opioid settlement money instead of general fund money.
Deputy Mayor Mark Brinson explained that Goshen will receive $600,000 in settlement money over an 18-year period. There are two pots of money: unrestricted and restricted.
The unrestricted pot, about $181,000, city officials can use as they see fit. The restricted pot, about $424,000, has very specific details on how it can be used.
But in looking through the 15-page settlement document, Brinson said that supporting people in treatment and recovery, which includes housing those going through treatment, seems to comply with the requirements.
And that is what Oaklawn would be doing. The apartments would allow those in treatment and recovery to have a place to live, whereas they might be homeless otherwise, Oaklawn officials explained at the previous meeting. Plus, these apartments have extra space for people with children so there can be reuniting of families.
No interest will accrue during the first two years of the loan, and no payment will be due until the second eight-unit building is completed. Lacasa will handle the funds.
The city will be granted an easement or sufficient land for the future extension of public water and sewer utility facilities along Oaklawn's east boundary, adjacent to Ind. 15.
"We love this plan," said Brad Hunsberger, vice president of Real Estate Development for Lacasa. It requires borrowing less money and once phases one and two are done, because of the design of the utility plan, the development can keep going.
Speaking as Lacasa's board president, council president Brett Weddell said, "This is a perfect example of how we ... can prevent homelessness."
Other council members threw their support behind the project. Councilman Matt Schrock, District 3, said, "It's a no-brainer supporting these two groups."
The council also discussed paying the loan back all at one time, keeping the Major Moves fund full.
Resident Glenn Null suggested making a solid determination if the project fits within the parameters of the opioid settlement to avoid a problem, and that interest should be charged as soon as ground is broken.
The terms of the final agreement will be negotiated by the Board of Public Works and Safety.
STORMWATER
The council also unanimously voted to pass an ordinance revising the stormwater user fee as part of an overall increase by the Greater Elkhart County Stormwater Partnership MS4 Advisory Board. The board recommended that a user fee be increased over three phases: $22.05 per year per equivalent service unit (ERU) starting with billing in 2023 (and would not be payable until 2024); $29.10 per year per ERU starting in 2026; and $36.10 per year per ERU starting in 2029.
The increase will help pay for implementing the MS4 plan, which "includes six minimum control measures and outlines programs to improve the quality of stormwater that runs off of land and into rivers, lakes, and streams," according to the MS4 website, elkcoswcd.org/stormwater-partnership/.
The four governmental units that make up MS4 include Goshen, Elkhart County, Bristol and Elkhart. All four will need to pass the ordinance by the end of March in order for it to take effect. If all of them do not pass the ordinance, then everything would stay the same. However, Goshen could go on its own and discussed doing so during the council meeting, especially since the other three governmental bodies have not adopted, or in some cases introduced, the ordinance.
Before that there could be discussions with other elected officials.
"It seems Goshen's always the water leader — a step ahead," Schrock said. "This just kind of follows suit."
Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said, referring to the upcoming primary, "Remember, elected officials are here to lead, not win elections." He also supported it because the increase is in small increments over six years.
Council member Doug Nisley, District 2, said that he feels this is a good program but questioned whether this was the time to add fees onto people's budgets.
"That's the part I'm struggling with," he said.
However, during the final vote, he opted to join the rest of the council and vote yes for the ordinance.