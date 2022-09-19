GOSHEN — Goshen City Council members finalized the planned vacation of a problematic alley located behind the new Domino’s Pizza restaurant at 905 W. Pike St. during their meeting Monday evening.
At the meeting, the council’s members voted unanimously to approve a request by the city to vacate the unimproved north/south alley right of way extending north from the north side of Pike Street to the south line of the first east/west alley, generally located between 905 W. Pike St. and 311 Huron St. on the east and 907 W. Pike St. on the west. The subject property is zoned Commercial B-3.
Monday’s approval followed a similar recommendation by the Goshen Plan Commission during the commission’s Aug. 16 meeting.
According to Rhonda Yoder, planning and zoning administrator for the city, the area to be vacated has not been used as a travel route for many years, has been a source of repeated maintenance complaints, and is an area the city cannot effectively maintain.
“This basically, functionally, has been closed as an alley for many years,” Yoder told the council. “The curb is already reconstructed on the Pike Street side. So, there has been no access there for many years, and it is an alley that has, I would say, regular maintenance.
“Because it’s a public alley, and since it really is not used as right of way, we would like to vacate it,” she added of the request.
Yoder noted that based on responses from utility providers, there are existing utilities in the area to be vacated, so a general utility easement will be retained over the entire vacated area.
“And the Traffic Commission also reviewed this on Aug. 18 and unanimously recommended approval of the vacation request,” she added.
Yoder noted that should the alley’s vacation be approved, the vacated area would then be transferred to the adjoining property owners, who in turn would take over responsibility of the area’s maintenance moving forward.
“In this particular case, it’s all from the same subdivision, so it gets split right down the middle — half to each side,” Yoder said of who will be responsible for maintaining what portions of the vacated area. “And the adjacent property owners were notified before the process started with a letter from the engineering department, and it was explained to them that after the vacation they would get half of the alley on their side, and that there would be an easement in place that would not allow any development in that area. So, they were notified, and then they also received notice when it went to plan commission as well.”
Yoder also noted that because the right of way is generally unimproved and does not currently provide access, the vacation will not impact access or use of the public way.
In the end, the council’s members agreed, and the requested alley vacation was approved unanimously on both first and second readings.