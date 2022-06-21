GOSHEN — Plans for the expansion of a Goshen concrete foundation business got the green light from the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners during their meeting Monday morning.
At the meeting, the commissioners approved a request by Larry and Linda Yoder, represented by Abonmarche Consultants Inc., for a zone map change from Agricultural-1 to Detailed Planned Unit Development Manufacturing-1 and primary approval of a one-lot minor subdivision to be known as Yoder Concrete LLC DPUD Amendment.
The property in question is the existing Yoder Concrete property at 64455 Ind. 13, Goshen.
According to Mae Kratzer, a planner with Elkhart County Planning and Development, Monday’s request came before the commissioners for review after having received unanimous approval from the Elkhart County Plan Commission.
“What this is is an existing concrete facility, and they want to expand the business, which is great for the community,” said Crystal Welsh, a planner with Abonmarche. “We have been working with all the departments within the county to make sure we’re going to meet standards and requirements, and so we think it’s a good project, and we are looking for your approval today.”
The commissioners agreed, and a motion to approve the requests was passed unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the commissioners:
• Voted to accept a $2.48 million bid by Rieth-Riley Construction for the county’s 2022 paving program. After acceptance of the bid, the commissioners voted to forward the bid on to the Elkhart County Highway Department for review and a contract recommendation.
• Approved a request by We Impact Properties LLC, represented by Jones Petrie Rafinski, for a zone map change from Agricultural-1 to Manufacturing-1 for a property at 29224 C.R. 6, Elkhart.
• Approved a request by Michiana Capital Investment Group LLC, represented by Abonmarche Consultants Inc., for a zone map change from Agricultural-1 to DPUD Manufacturing-1 and primary approval of a two-lot minor subdivision to be known as Michiana Capital Investments DPUD M-1. The property in question is located at 61790 Ind. 13, Middlebury.
• Approved a request by Finis Terra Inc. and Seahawk Corp., represented by Jones Petrie Rafinski, for secondary approval of a six-lot major subdivision to be known as Elkhart East Area G-Phase 1, located on the west side of C.R. 19, south of C.R. 4, in Washington Township.
• Voted to deny a request by Laura Patricia Palos Gonzalez for a zone map change from Residential-1/Business-1 to Business-3 for a property located on the west side of Tower Road, east of West County Line Road, in Baugo Township.
• Approved a request by Elkhart County Administrator Jeff Taylor for the issuance of a performance bond for the Elkhart Redundancy Fiber Optic project.