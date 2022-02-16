GOSHEN — For Grant Longenbaugh, general manager of Goshen-based Janus Motorcycles, the award his company just received "was a major honor."
"It's a wonderful way to bring more attention to the cool things we make in the shop," he said Wednesday.
"Cool" is the perfect choice of words, as Janus is the first-ever winner of the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest from the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, according to a news release. Janus won against runner-up Hoosier Bat Co. of Valparaiso, as well as 63 other competitors from around the state in the bracket-style tournament.
"I was at the dinner last night when the envelope was opened," Longenbaugh added, in reference to the 2022 Chamber Day Dinner in Indianapolis.
Over a period of five weeks, the public cast votes for well-known manufacturers and budding entrepreneurs and the products they make, from automobiles to food and drink to a polygraph instrument to fire shelters to refrigeration for the COVID-19 vaccine and much more.
“This contest featured some of the coolest, most incredible things made anywhere,” offers Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar. “We are very pleased with the interest level for the first year — both the companies that entered and the thousands of votes cast each round. It’s been a great way to celebrate the state’s rich manufacturing history."
An online randomizer generated the initial matchups, the release added. Entry in the competition was free. To participate, a company did not need to be headquartered in Indiana, but the product entered had to be manufactured in the state.
“We especially congratulate our champion and runner-up; their products epitomize quality craftsmanship and capture the imagination of their customers,” Brinegar added.
Co-founded in 2011 by Richard Worsham, Janus makes small displacement motorcycles in vintage style, which are built to order and sell directly to riders in all 50 states.
"We're really grateful to our team and community, and we have a wonderful pool of craftsmanship to pull from," Longenbaugh said.
Runner-up, the Hoosier Bat Co., makes wood baseball bats for youth leagues all the way up to Major League Baseball players. Their specialty bat is a combination of three pieces of wood joined together.
The Final Four of the 2022 Coolest Thing Made in Indiana competition, sponsored by MCM CPAs & Advisors, also featured Wag’n Tails Mobile Conversions for pet grooming and veterinary clinics from Granger and bourbon maker Old 55 Distillery from Newtown.
To learn more about the 65 companies in the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana tournament at www.indianachamber.com/coolestthing. To learn more about Janus visit them at www.janusmotorcycles.com.
