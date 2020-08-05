GOSHEN — With Goshen Community Schools set to kick off the new school year on Monday, GCS leadership held two back-to-school town hall sessions Wednesday at Goshen High School to address any lingering questions parents had about their students’ return to school.
Taking place in the high school auditorium, the first town hall session, held in English, kicked off at 5 p.m., while the second session, held in Spanish, kicked off at 6:30 p.m. Both sessions were limited to 50 people due to COVID-19 restrictions, though the meetings were also streamed live via the corporation’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/goshencommunityschools, for those who couldn’t attend in person.
About 20 community members participated in the 5 p.m. town hall session, divided about evenly between in-person and online attendees. Participants were able to submit questions either in person or online, with school leadership responding in a Q&A-style format.
Helping to lead Wednesday’s town hall sessions were GCS Interim Superintendent Steven Hope and Assistant Superintendent Alan Metcalfe, who answered a majority of the questions, while assistance was provided by the district’s various elementary, middle and high school principals when more school-specific questions warranted it.
Below is a sample of the questions asked during the 5 p.m. town hall session and their responses from school leadership:
Q&A SESSION
1. Will students be provided masks and face shields?
Hope: “All of our students will have masks on the first day. If your student is a bus rider, they will actually get a mask as soon as they board the bus. All of our K-5 students will also have face shields in addition to their masks, and they will keep those in their classroom.”
Metcalfe: “The face shield is for use within the classroom, at their desk. Anytime they leave the classroom for any other reason — whether to go to the bus, to pick up their lunch, to recess, whatever — they will have to put on their face mask. Or, they could leave on the face mask the entire time in the classroom, also. That will give the students a little bit of choice as to which they feel is more comfortable at the time.”
2. Do you have any information about the Boys & Girls Club of Goshen and if it will be open during the new school year?
Natalie Yoder, director of education at Boys & Girls Club of Goshen, was present at Wednesday’s town hall to provide an update on the club’s operation during the new school year.
“We are open. We’ve been open all summer. The kids have been great. They’ve all worn masks. We will be open with all the same safety protocols in place that the schools have,” Yoder said of the club. “Kids will be in pods, so we’re keeping elementary students with kids from their same schools. For middle school and high school, we’re keeping them in their same age groups. We’re open for middle school and high school from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. ELearning assistance will be provided during the daytime slot. Breakfast will be served around 8 a.m. Then lunch will be served, and then they’ll get dinner and a snack in the afternoon hours.”
Yoder noted that parents will be required to register their students for the fall by visiting the club website, greatfutures.club.
“Once you’re registered, our member services manager will contact you to set up a parent orientation,” she added. “A parent orientation meeting is required before kids are able to come this year just because it is so different than previous years.”
3. Will the annual marine biology and New York music trips be rescheduled?
Hope: “We’re not going to make that call just yet. We’re going to see how this first semester goes. Right now, we have canceled all field trips for first semester.”
4. Do the students have to be physically transported to their school buildings and show their ID to pick up lunch on eLearning days, or can a parent take their Student ID and pick up the lunch for them?
Hope: “We do have lunch available for all of our students every day. So, if a student is an online learner, and they want to come in and get a lunch, they can do that. They do need a Student ID, but a parent may come in and show that Student ID and pick up the lunch for the student, but they do need to check in at the office before they come in.”
5. When the students are having lunch, will the food be eaten in the cafeteria?
Metcalfe: “At the elementary levels, lunch for most grade levels will be eaten in the classroom. So, they will go to the cafeteria, pick up a lunch and take it back to the classroom and eat it there. In some schools, kindergarten and first grade will be allowed to be in the cafeteria, but not at the same time, so that we have enough room to physical distance from each other.”
Hope: “At the middle school and the high school, students will eat in the cafeteria, and we will physically distance. Only half of the students are there on any given day, so it should be a lot easier.”
6. What will a typical day look like for GHS online students?
GHS Principal Barry Younghans: “If they’re not here full time, but they’re an in-person student, on the days that they’re home they’ll be expected to log in and be on their machines at the same time class is meeting. Teachers will have a variety of ways to interact with them at that time. If they are (fully online), it would be similar. They’ll log on each day, but they probably won’t work with multiple teachers during that day, they may work with just one or two teachers to get the support in those classes that they need. That’s generally what it’s going to work like. We’ll take attendance in every class and every period. So, even if your child is home, and they’re remotely learning that day, if they don’t log in at the appropriate time, they’ll be counted absent.”
Principals at the middle school indicated their students will have a very similar structure to their days as well.
7. What will a typical day look like for students during in-school classes?
Younghans: “It will be a pretty typical day, with a whole lot less kids in the building. So, we’re going to have on any given day basically, I’m going to guess, between 700 and 800 students in the building. Last year, we would have had between 1,800 and 2,000. So, it’ll be significantly reduced in terms of the number of kids in attendance. I don’t want to make a bunch of changes until I know what it looks like. If we have to do additional things to promote physical distancing, we’ll do that.”
Again, principals at the middle school indicated a similar schedule will be followed for their students.
8. Will students be informed about the requirement to log in at specific times?
Younghans: “Yes. I actually made an announcement today to the students. I’ve tweeted it out several times. This first week, when we have kids, we will literally hound them to death with that, honestly.”
9. Will students doing eLearning get online support from teachers on a timely basis?
Younghans: “We’re talking to them every day ... literally, we’re going to have time each class period and each day for the teacher to interact with that kid. I think by having regular class periods assigned, that communication will definitely improve.”
10. Will students work with the same teachers when doing in-class and eLearning work throughout the week?
Hope: “At both the middle school and the high school, we have 50% of the students in attendance and 50% of the students at home. Those students who are at home will actually log in. The teacher may have different instructions for the live students than the students who are logging in, but they should check in every single day.”
11. As a parent, can you switch your child to the complete online version at any time if you originally chose the in-person option?
Hope: “Goshen Community Schools does a really great job of pooling all of our resources to make sure they work here for all of our students. We’ve had 30% of our parents who have said ‘No, I want my child to be at home online.’ So, what we’ve had to do is take 30% of our teachers out and have them support your students online. That’s a big commitment for us, and we can’t have a bunch of people going back and forth, because we just can’t staff that. So, we’re asking all parents to make at least a first semester commitment to that. I think we all need to look at what the environment of the pandemic is at that time, and then we can make changes mid-year if we need to.”
12. How will transitions be managed in the hallways to minimize contact?
Metcalfe: “At the elementary level, it’s pretty easy. The classes pretty much travel with their teachers. The principals are working really hard to schedule things like lunches, recesses, things like that, so we don’t have classes moving and passing a lot during the day. The most they’ll probably pass at the elementary level is coming in from the bus and heading out to the bus at the end of the day, and the principals have been working on plans to make sure that is happening in a staggered way.”
Hope: “At the secondary level, the principals have structured staggered passing times so not all of the students are out there at once. At the middle school, the sixth grade is on a completely different schedule, so they will not be mixing in with seventh and eighth grade. And again, only half of the students are there, which should make our hallways fairly empty.”
13. Will parents be informed if a student or teacher in their child’s class tests positive for COVID-19, or has been in contact with someone who has tested positive?
Hope: “Yes. We will let the community know any time we have an employee or a student who tests positive for COVID.”
14. Are you going to provide masks to students who forget their masks?
Hope: “Yes. We will always have masks available for students who don’t have masks.”
Metcalfe: “Students who come to the bus stop without their mask will be given a clean mask as they get on the bus, they will keep it and wear it all day long, and then as they get off the bus at the end of the day, we will have a container for them to place their mask so that we can launder them and have them ready for the next day.”
15. Will this schedule be temporary, or is it for the whole school year?
Hope: “We’re starting in Course III for elementary, and Course IV for secondary. Our hope is that things go well, and that we can move secondary — the middle school and high school — to Course III as well. We will change that depending on how the pandemic is going here in Goshen.”
16. What types of masks will be acceptable for school?
Hope: “Most any mask that anybody has would be acceptable for school. Parents are free to send their children to school with their own masks from home. If there is a problem with a mask, we’ll let you know.”
PLEA FOR SAFETY
At the conclusion of Wednesday’s town hall, Hope made one final plea to parents to try and keep their students as safe and isolated as possible throughout the upcoming school year in order to try and ensure the safest environment possible for all teachers, students and staff.
“I would like to end with asking you for your help. We want to get this school year off. We want it to be safe. We need your help with that. Please make sure your child comes to school with a mask every day,” Hope said. “And then, please don’t start doing things like having sleepovers at your house, birthdays, etc. Those are just COVID parties. Keep your child isolated as much as you can. There’s going to be this real urge ... to come back together, take your masks off, talk, enjoy meals together, those kinds of things. Please, keep it safe. Keep your children isolated as much as you can.”
