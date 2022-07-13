GOSHEN — It’s band camp time for Goshen Community Schools.
“It’s a great group, and I’m looking forward to getting back to more normal things,” Tom Cox, director of bands for Goshen Community Schools, said during band camp practice at Goshen High School Wednesday afternoon.
Along with Cox, Josh Kaufman serves as co-director of bands for the school corporation. The duo are holding multiple bands camps throughout the summer to get ready for the start of their upcoming season.
“We run two weeks of band camp, and so there’s different schedules for different groups of the band,” Cox said. “The color guard goes 7 a.m. to noon, and then the woodwinds, brass and percussions go from noon to 4:30 p.m., and then again from 6 to 9 p.m. And then everybody is together from 6 to 9 p.m. so we can put it together.”
While the summer band camp schedules are very busy, they also get many kids excited for the start of the new season, Cox explained. Camp is also a time for kids to see if they even like band, and then, if they do, they can join the program for the upcoming season.
The camps have breaks for July 4th and fair week, but otherwise practice is full steam ahead until the first show after Labor Day.
“The show is called ‘City Lights,’ so we’ll have props that look like street lights, and we’ll have the cityscape – so, you’ll hear sounds of life in the city,” Cox said when talking about kicking off the season.
Band season starts off with local competitions between neighboring schools such as Concord Community Schools, then moves on to more national competitions such as Bands of America.
“We’ll go to Toledo, Ohio, in October, and later we’ll go down to the Super Regional in Indianapolis in November,” Cox said.
Many band members expressed their excitement for the upcoming season during Wednesday’s practice at the high school. With COVID having made competition a little harder, they’re excited for a new start.
“I’m really looking forward to the new show design team we have, because it’s giving us a fresh start,” said senior Maya Kaufman. “And I think a lot of people have a lot of hope this season, and are really reaching for going to state. And I really hope we do better this year, because of people’s mentality and the new start that we have.”
There are 150 kids participating in band so far this season. Cox shared that it seems to be a younger class than is typical, with not as many seniors as previous years.
“If you want to be in, you’re in,” Cox said. “We take everybody. We never turn anyone away. We’re the biggest group on campus, so we take up a lot of room, and we’re loud.”
“This is really a good example of a rebuilt band, at least to me,” added senior Jonathan Beas. “There’s a lot of energy. You know we’re excited to be here.”