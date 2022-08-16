GOSHEN — A problematic alley located behind the new Domino’s Pizza restaurant at 905 W. Pike St. could soon be vacated following action by the Goshen Plan Commission.
During their meeting Tuesday afternoon, commission members gave their nod of approval to a request by the city to vacate the unimproved north/south alley right of way extending north from the north side of Pike Street to the south line of the first east/west alley, generally located between 905 W. Pike St. and 311 Huron St. on the east and 907 W. Pike St. on the west. The subject property is zoned Commercial B-3.
According to Rhonda Yoder, planning and zoning administrator for the city, the area to be vacated has not been used as a travel route for many years, has been a source of repeated maintenance complaints, and is an area the city cannot effectively maintain.
Prior to the effective date of the alley vacation, the city intends to remove any remaining hard surface, remove existing barriers and restore the area with seed/mulch, Yoder explained.
“Based on consultation with INDOT, which has jurisdiction of Pike Street, the alley vacation should begin and extend north from INDOT’s expanded right of way,” Yoder told the commission. “Based on responses from utility providers, there are existing utilities in the area to be vacated, so a general utility easement is required for the vacated area.”
Should the vacation be approved, Yoder explained that the vacated area would be transferred to the adjoining property owners.
“Adjoining property owners received a letter from Goshen Engineering in late June, explaining the proposed vacation and tentative review/meeting schedule,” Yoder said. “Each adjoining owner also received notice of the plan commission and council public hearings.”
Yoder also noted that because the right of way is generally unimproved and does not currently provide access, the vacation will not impact access or use of the public way.
As such, she recommended that the commission forward a favorable recommendation to the Goshen City Council for the vacation of the unimproved north/south alley right of way.
The commission’s members agreed, and the request was approved unanimously.
Should anyone be opposed to the requested vacation, Yoder explained that according to Indiana Code, remonstrance or objection to a vacation may only be filed on the following grounds:
• The vacation would hinder the growth or orderly development of the unit or neighborhood in which it is located or to which it is contiguous;
• The vacation would make access to the lands of the aggrieved person by means of public way difficult or inconvenient;
• The vacation would hinder the public’s access to a church, school, or other public building or place; or
• The vacation would hinder the use of a public way by the neighborhood in which it is located or to which it is contiguous.
Yoder also noted that the Goshen Traffic Commission is currently scheduled to review the proposed vacation on Thursday, and as such the traffic commission’s recommendation will be provided to the Goshen City Council along with the plan commission’s recommendation.