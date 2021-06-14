GOSHEN — Goshen College's FiveCore Media won a National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Lower Great Lakes Chapter regional Emmy ward Saturday, the college’s first win out of four nominations.
The special live event coverage Emmy was awarded for FiveCore Media’s production of the Goshen College Music Department’s "A Festival of Carols 2020" during a virtual awards ceremony. Other nominees in the category were Digital Alchemy in Cleveland and WTHR in Indianapolis.
"A Festival of Carols" is Goshen College’s yearly Christmas concert featuring the college’s choirs, ensembles and the local Rejoice Children's Choir. The television special aired on several PBS stations in the Midwest region. The production was almost solely student-produced under the direction of FiveCore Media Executive Director and Goshen College Associate Professor of Communication Kyle Hufford.
“This Emmy is a testament to the hard work of our Goshen College students and FiveCore staff," Hufford said. "We have been knocking on the door with nominations in the past, but this year the students were finally recognized by broadcast industry professionals for their excellence. Festival of Carols is a huge production and it takes over a dozen students and staff to pull it off. I am honored to share this award with our students and hope this is the first of many more to come.”
The Lower Great Lakes Chapter includes the Cleveland, Indianapolis, Toledo, Fort Wayne, Columbus, Bloomington and Youngstown markets. The Regional Emmy awards is one of the top awards in television broadcasting and is judged by members of other NATAS chapters in the country. "A Festival of Carols" will air again this coming Christmas season on PBS stations.
