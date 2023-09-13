GOSHEN — Goshen College voice professors Scott Hochstetler, a baritone, and H. Roz Woll, a mezzo-soprano, will present a joint faculty recital in the Music Center’s Rieth Recital Hall, 1700 S. Main St. at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Hochstetler and Woll will perform individually and as a duo. The recital will include Dorothy Rudd Moore’s song cycle Twelve Quatrains from the Rubaiyat for Mezzo-Soprano and Oboe featuring Mika Brunson, oboist; three songs by Jaime León Ferro; and La Bonne Chanson (the Good Song), a song cycle by Gabriel Fauré for voice, piano, and string quartet, featuring Luke Norell, piano, Andrew Nowicki and Maggie Nowicki, violins, Rosalyn Troiano, viola, and Dato Machavariani, cello.
Scott Hochstetler, DMA, is a professor of music at Goshen College, where he teaches and conducts in the choral, vocal and opera/musical theater areas. He is also the musical director of Camerata Singers, an area professional choir.
H. Roz Wall, DMA, assistant professor of music at Goshen College, teaches voice and directs the choir, Voices of the Earth. She previously lived in New York City, where she taught voice, vocal pedagogy, and directed the Women’s Choir at Queens College, City University of New York. Prior to living in New York, she was a conductor with the Chicago Children’s Choir for nine years, directing the Hyde Park Neighborhood Choir and choirs in 10 Chicago public schools.
Tickets are $8 adults, $6 seniors/students, free for GC employees/students, at goshen.edu/tickets or at the Box Office, 574-535-7566.