GOSHEN — The Goshen College campus could soon have a new entrance off of College Avenue following action by the Goshen Plan Commission on Tuesday afternoon.
During the meeting, commission members gave their nod of approval to a number of requests by Goshen College and Abonmarche Consultants aimed at allowing the college to close its existing Ninth Street entrance along College Avenue in favor of constructing a new 10th Street entryway to the east.
As part of that plan, the college is seeking a vacation of the unimproved rights of way of 10th Street and 11th Street south of College Avenue, as well as a Planned Unit Development major change to add the college-owned property generally located on the south side of College Avenue, east of the railroad and extending east to South 12th Street, to the existing Goshen College PUD.
Rounding out Tuesday’s requests was PUD final site plan approval for the proposed entrance relocation project.
According to Rhonda Yoder, planning and zoning administrator for the city, the Goshen College PUD was established as a special use in August 1972 and has not been formally updated since, as many changes were approved through the Goshen Board of Zoning Appeals.
“When a PUD is developed, it contains specific use and developmental requirements that are in addition to, or in place of, the underlying zoning district requirements,” Yoder told the commission. “A PUD is always tied to a site plan, with a PUD preliminary site plan adopted when a PUD is established or modified, and a detailed PUD final site plan reviewed as development occurs. A PUD is intended to streamline the review process and provide flexibility based on specific site conditions.”
QUIET ZONE
According to Yoder, Goshen College’s plan to close its existing Ninth Street entryway is a direct result of the city’s railroad Quiet Zone project, which was a neighborhood priority identified in the Ninth Street Industrial Corridor Plan developed back in 2012.
“In order to install needed improvements for the College Avenue railroad crossing, the existing campus entrance at Ninth Street must be closed,” Yoder said. “With that entrance closed, a new entrance to the campus is proposed at 10th Street. This will be a private entrance, not a public street, so the existing unimproved right of way is proposed to be vacated, along with the 11th Street unimproved right of way.”
Yoder noted that the area east of Ninth Street to the west side of 12th Street on the south side of College Avenue has never been formally added to the Goshen College PUD, so the PUD major change requested Tuesday is proposed to add the area to the PUD and approve the entrance relocation.
“Because the rights of way are unimproved and do not currently provide access, the vacation will not impact access or use of the public way,” Yoder explained. “Access to the college campus will be provided through a new private entrance at 10th Street. Any existing utilities will remain in place, with an easement.”
Content with the proposed plan, commission members voted unanimously to forward the vacation and PUD major change requests on to the Goshen City Council with a favorable recommendation, and approved the PUD final site plan request for the entrance relocation project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.